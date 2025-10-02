ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.

Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/02 03:00
SphereX
HERE$0.000043-64.16%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09596-1.86%
Edge
EDGE$0.28299+3.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2344-1.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007312-1.18%

Abstract and I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Paranoid Stateful Lambda

IV. SCL Design

V. Optimizations

VI. PSL with SCL

VII. Implementation

VIII. Evaluation

IX. Related Work

X. Conclusion, Acknowledgment, and References

III. PARANOID STATEFUL LAMBDA

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) provide unifed access to the computation and storage resources of the cloud and edge. They provide access to the abundance of edge servers which have better locality and lower latency than would be available with cloud-only environments. The serverless abstraction enables applications to be transparent about the underlying infrastructure.

\ Paranoid: PSL allows clients to launch a scalable number of distributed workers (i.e. Lambdas) on both cloud clusters and edge servers. Recognizing that servers on the cloud and edge may come from mutually distrustful service providers, PSL executes all the privacy-sensitive programs in secure enclaves, guaranteeing the confidentiality and integrity of all executions.

\ For the threat model, PSL adopts the typical ”cloud/edge attackers” who can listen and tamper with any communications or computations. For example, the attack may come from a compromised operating system kernel or a malicious staff member, both situations in which the attacker has full control over the system. SCL guarantees the confidentiality, integrity, and provenance of any data in execution and in transit. The trusted computation base (TCB) of SCL is limited to the processor chip, PSL code, and sandboxed application code running in an enclave, which explicitly excludes the operating system managed by the cloud provider. The design of SCL guards against message replay attacks and detects DDoS attacks at a granularity of a user-defined time interval (epoch). However, PSL does not guarantee against sidechannel attacks, given that Intel SGX suffers from various side-channel vulnerabilities [11, 13, 36]. However, there are various techniques [11, 31, 36, 37] proposed to mitigate the risk of side channel attacks.

\ Stateful: Beyond other secure FaaS implementations [5], PSL supports stateful execution of distributed workers, meaning that one in-enclave worker is able to communicate with workers in other enclaves or even workers that will be executed in the future [38]. Statefulness has already become a necessity in

\ Fig. 4: The architecture of SCL. In-enclave workers communicate with each other by interacting with PSL using put() and get() operations. The KVS updates are propagated by SCL with a secure data structure called a DataCapsule.

\ many popular FaaS applications: for example, ExCamera [18], numpywren [33], mplambda [23].

\ In order for Lambdas to be Paranoid and Stateful, PSL consists the following main components: (1) Secure Concurrency Layer (SCL): enables secure communication between multiple enclaves, (2) In-Enclave LSM-tree based DB: provides persistence and durability of the DataCapsule, (3) PSL Secure FaaS: securely attests SCL, distributes cryptographic keys, and dispatches tasks to Worker Enclaves, and (4) Global Data Plane [29]: provides global routing infrastructure.

\ Secure Consistency Layer: In designing PSL, we recognize the need to have a secure layer that allows enclaves to communicate and concurrently share objects. This layer provides security and consistency semantics for transient messages over untrusted and unordered multicast. Consequently, distributed worker programs can use this layer as a form of shared memory, and PSL as a whole can use this layer to dispatch program scripts and coordinate idle secure enclaves. An analogy to this layer is BigTable for Google or Dynamo for Amazon, infrastructure which provides a KVS layer as foundational communication abstraction to higher level applications.

\ To enhance performance, we designed an eventuallyconsistent replicated KVS that presents a shared memory view to all the secure enclaves connected to the same network multicast tree. If an enclave makes KVS updates to the local cache, the changes will be propagated to all other secure enclaves by broadcast. The secure enclaves maintain the same copy of memory cache. SCL partitions the KVS into a memtable that fits in main memory, and PSL has a Log-Structured Merge (LSM) tree inspired by RocksDB [40] that stores inactive keys.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Kaiyuan Chen, University of California, Berkeley (kych@berkeley.edu);

(2) Alexander Thomas, University of California, Berkeley (alexthomas@berkeley.edu);

(3) Hanming Lu, University of California, Berkeley (hanming lu@berkeley.edu);

(4) William Mullen, University of California, Berkeley (wmullen@berkeley.edu);

(5) Jeff Ichnowski, University of California, Berkeley (jeffi@berkeley.edu);

(6) Rahul Arya, University of California, Berkeley (rahularya@berkeley.edu);

(7) Nivedha Krishnakumar, University of California, Berkeley (nivedha@berkeley.edu);

(8) Ryan Teoh, University of California, Berkeley (ryanteoh@berkeley.edu);

(9) Willis Wang, University of California, Berkeley (williswang@berkeley.edu);

(10) Anthony Joseph, University of California, Berkeley (adj@berkeley.edu);

(11) John Kubiatowicz, University of California, Berkeley (kubitron@berkeley.edu).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05027-5.50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.00627-1.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06056-1.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007917-0.12%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09486-25.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,486.37
$103,486.37$103,486.37

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.22
$3,476.22$3,476.22

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.84
$157.84$157.84

-1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4040
$2.4040$2.4040

-1.37%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10752
$0.10752$0.10752

+0.23%