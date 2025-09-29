ExchangeDEX+
Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFT launch has sent shockwaves through the crypto space.Hyperliquid’s Hypurr NFT launch has sent shockwaves through the crypto space.

Are Hypurr NFTs the Comeback Crypto Needed?

By: Crypto Ticker
2025/09/29 21:56
Hyperliquid’s new Hypurr NFT collection has taken the crypto world by storm. Launched on the HyperEVM mainnet this Sunday, the drop quickly racked up nearly $45 million in trading volume and pushed the floor price to an eye-watering $68,900. With only 4,600 NFTs minted to honor the platform’s earliest supporters, Hypurr has become one of the most talked-about launches in recent months, sparking both excitement and debate over its future role in the Web3 ecosystem.

What Is Hypurr NFT and Why Does It Matter?

Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetuals trading platform, officially launched its Hypurr NFT collection on the HyperEVM mainnet this Sunday. The launch was more than just symbolic—early activity pushed trading volume to around $45 million, with the floor price climbing to nearly $68,900 within hours.

The collection includes 4,600 NFTs designed to recognize the earliest supporters of Hyperliquid and commemorate the rollout of HyperEVM, the programmable layer that extends Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain.

How the Distribution Happened?

Back in November, during Hyperliquid’s genesis event when the HYPE token was introduced, participants were invited to opt in to receive Hypurr NFTs. Here’s how the allocation broke down:

  • 4,313 NFTs went to genesis participants
  • 144 NFTs were reserved for the Hyper Foundation
  • 143 NFTs were allocated to developers and artists

The idea, according to the Hyper Foundation, was to give back to the community: “The goal of the Hypurr NFT collection was to share a memento with those who believed in and contributed early on to Hyperliquid’s growth.”

Early Market Frenzy

Trading began shortly after midnight on launch day. Within hours, Hypurr surged on OpenSea, hitting volumes of about 952,000 HYPE (roughly $45 million). The floor price now sits at 1,463 HYPE ($68,930), and individual sales have reached eye-watering levels. For example, Hypurr #21 sold for 9,999 HYPE—nearly $470,000.

The Debate Around Utility

Despite the hype, one point of contention has been the actual utility of Hypurr NFTs. The Hyper Foundation itself has been clear: while Hypurr may sometimes be associated with benefits or entitlements, no specific utility is promised or guaranteed.

This disclaimer hasn’t stopped speculation. Some in the community see Hypurr as a cultural marker for Hyperliquid’s rise, while others question if it’s another high-priced collectible with limited long-term value.

Could Hypurr Signal a Broader NFT Comeback?

The excitement around Hypurr arrives at an interesting moment. NFTs as a sector have been stagnant since the peak mania of 2021. The strong debut has sparked conversation about whether high-profile launches like Hypurr could ignite a second wave of NFT adoption, particularly if platforms tie them into functional ecosystems like trading rewards, governance perks, or exclusive access.

HYPE Token Impact

The launch also rippled into Hyperliquid’s token market. HYPE is up 4.65% in the past 24 hours, trading at $47.14 according to The Block’s Hyperliquid price page. The price movement suggests investors see Hypurr as not only a cultural but also a financial catalyst for the ecosystem.

Final Thoughts

The $Hypurr launch has delivered eye-popping numbers and reignited debate about the role of NFTs in Web3. Whether it becomes a long-term cultural badge of honor or simply another speculative asset remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Hyperliquid has managed to pull the NFT spotlight back onto itself, and that alone is a win in a market eager for new narratives.

