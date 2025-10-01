Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet

The integration allows direct Jupiter swaps within Anchorage’s institutional wallet.

Crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, that it has integrated Jupiter – a Solana-based swap and liquidity aggregator – into its institutional wallet Porto.

The integration enables institutional users to execute Jupiter swaps directly from the Porto dashboard, eliminating the need to access external decentralized applications. Anchorage said the update is designed to streamline trading workflows, reduce operational risks, and maintain Porto’s security model, which keeps private keys offline during signing, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant.

Jupiter currently ranks as the 15th largest protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi), with over $3.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama. At press time, its native token, JUP, was trading just under $0.41, down 5% over the past 24 hours and more than 19% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

JUP Chart

Anchorage Digital’s move reflects ongoing efforts to make DeFi more accessible to traditional financial institutions, highlighting the importance of secure, reliable on-chain infrastructure.

“We believe that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of Anchorage Digital. “This isn’t just about a new feature; it’s about providing the market with the robust, secure on-ramps needed to participate in the next wave of financial innovation.”

The integration comes amid a broader trend of projects integrating with protocols built on Solana, driven by on-chain yield opportunities, composability, and fast, low-cost transactions. Solana currently has a TVL of over $13 billion, up 73% since April. Its native token SOL is currently trading at $205, down 2% on the day.

It also comes as the broader DeFi market continues to expand, with TVL surging in the third quarter of 2025 to surpass $160 billion for the first time since May 2022. Currently, DeFi TVL stands at $163 billion.

Growth has been driven by increased activity in lending, borrowing, and decentralized exchange (DEX) trading. Over the past 30 days, Jupiter alone has recorded more than $19 billion in DEX aggregator volume, according to DeFiLlama.

Anchorage Digital is currently valued at $3 billion and has raised $487 million in funding from investors like Visa, Andreessen Horowitz and KKR, according to data from Traxcn.

Earlier this year, the company revealed plans to acquire Mountain Protocol, the issuer of the yield-bearing USDM stablecoin. And then in July, the company was appointed custodian and staking partner for the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF.