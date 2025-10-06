ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Analysts Weigh Bitcoin’s Path to $150K, Digitap Gains Attention in Fintech Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s march toward $150,000 is dominating headlines, and with institutional demand accelerating, the target doesn’t feel far-fetched. Just this week, BlackRock purchased 1,135 BTC worth about $127 million.  Yet for investors, the math is simple: the bigger Bitcoin gets, the smaller the multiples. A move from $100,000 to $150,000 is just 1.5X. For traders looking for a potential crypto, analysts are increasingly pointing to Digitap ($TAP), a presale bridging crypto and fintech.  Bitcoin Price Outlook — Can BTC Really Reach $150K? BTC recently broke back above $120,000, and bulls are firmly in the driver’s seat. The next leg to $150,000 will be a flows game. If ETF demand continues and the Fed continues to cut rates, forcing capital further out on the risk curve, there is no reason BTC cannot hit $150,000 by Q2 20206.  But a move from $120,000 to $150,000 provides only a tiny multiple for regular investors who don’t have a million dollar trading book. That’s why many growth-hunters keep a sleeve for low-cap gems where product and timing can deliver double-digit multiples.  Digitap’s Utility Case Digitap aims directly at disrupting payments, and this is where crypto adoption will be won in 2025 and beyond. The product thesis is simple: make crypto spendable everywhere people already pay. The stack pairs a Visa-co-branded card with Apple Pay/Google Pay support, plus an “omnibank” account that holds both fiat and crypto. The target market isn’t a vague narrative; it’s measurable: cross-border payments (more than $150T annually) and remittances ($860B), both notorious for slow settlement and an average fee of 6.2%. Digitap’s pitch is sub-1% routing and faster settlement, which addresses real pain points for the 1.4 billion unbanked.  Critically for a presale, Digitap shows its work: coverage across crypto media notes a live app/card experience and presale mechanics with staged… The post Analysts Weigh Bitcoin’s Path to $150K, Digitap Gains Attention in Fintech Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s march toward $150,000 is dominating headlines, and with institutional demand accelerating, the target doesn’t feel far-fetched. Just this week, BlackRock purchased 1,135 BTC worth about $127 million.  Yet for investors, the math is simple: the bigger Bitcoin gets, the smaller the multiples. A move from $100,000 to $150,000 is just 1.5X. For traders looking for a potential crypto, analysts are increasingly pointing to Digitap ($TAP), a presale bridging crypto and fintech.  Bitcoin Price Outlook — Can BTC Really Reach $150K? BTC recently broke back above $120,000, and bulls are firmly in the driver’s seat. The next leg to $150,000 will be a flows game. If ETF demand continues and the Fed continues to cut rates, forcing capital further out on the risk curve, there is no reason BTC cannot hit $150,000 by Q2 20206.  But a move from $120,000 to $150,000 provides only a tiny multiple for regular investors who don’t have a million dollar trading book. That’s why many growth-hunters keep a sleeve for low-cap gems where product and timing can deliver double-digit multiples.  Digitap’s Utility Case Digitap aims directly at disrupting payments, and this is where crypto adoption will be won in 2025 and beyond. The product thesis is simple: make crypto spendable everywhere people already pay. The stack pairs a Visa-co-branded card with Apple Pay/Google Pay support, plus an “omnibank” account that holds both fiat and crypto. The target market isn’t a vague narrative; it’s measurable: cross-border payments (more than $150T annually) and remittances ($860B), both notorious for slow settlement and an average fee of 6.2%. Digitap’s pitch is sub-1% routing and faster settlement, which addresses real pain points for the 1.4 billion unbanked.  Critically for a presale, Digitap shows its work: coverage across crypto media notes a live app/card experience and presale mechanics with staged…

Analysts Weigh Bitcoin’s Path to $150K, Digitap Gains Attention in Fintech Expansion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:11
GAINS
GAINS$0,01657-1,60%
COM
COM$0,005881+0,03%
Threshold
T$0,01255-2,10%
Farcana
FAR$0,000575+9,73%
1
1$0,02007-8,02%

Bitcoin’s march toward $150,000 is dominating headlines, and with institutional demand accelerating, the target doesn’t feel far-fetched. Just this week, BlackRock purchased 1,135 BTC worth about $127 million

Yet for investors, the math is simple: the bigger Bitcoin gets, the smaller the multiples. A move from $100,000 to $150,000 is just 1.5X. For traders looking for a potential crypto, analysts are increasingly pointing to Digitap ($TAP), a presale bridging crypto and fintech. 

Bitcoin Price Outlook — Can BTC Really Reach $150K?

BTC recently broke back above $120,000, and bulls are firmly in the driver’s seat. The next leg to $150,000 will be a flows game. If ETF demand continues and the Fed continues to cut rates, forcing capital further out on the risk curve, there is no reason BTC cannot hit $150,000 by Q2 20206. 

But a move from $120,000 to $150,000 provides only a tiny multiple for regular investors who don’t have a million dollar trading book. That’s why many growth-hunters keep a sleeve for low-cap gems where product and timing can deliver double-digit multiples. 

Digitap’s Utility Case

Digitap aims directly at disrupting payments, and this is where crypto adoption will be won in 2025 and beyond. The product thesis is simple: make crypto spendable everywhere people already pay. The stack pairs a Visa-co-branded card with Apple Pay/Google Pay support, plus an “omnibank” account that holds both fiat and crypto.

The target market isn’t a vague narrative; it’s measurable: cross-border payments (more than $150T annually) and remittances ($860B), both notorious for slow settlement and an average fee of 6.2%. Digitap’s pitch is sub-1% routing and faster settlement, which addresses real pain points for the 1.4 billion unbanked. 

Critically for a presale, Digitap shows its work: coverage across crypto media notes a live app/card experience and presale mechanics with staged price increases (current $0.0125, next $0.0159), alongside a fixed 2B supply and buy-back-and-burn from platform revenues.

Multiple posts track cumulative raises crossing six figures, consistent with early-stage traction. The smart-contract audit by Coinsult is cited as complete, adding a baseline trust signal uncommon at this phase.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

$TAP’s Growth Potential

BTC at $150K makes sense if inflows continue to arrive. Digitap sits on the other side of that barbell—tiny base, audited rails, and a product designed for how money actually moves. 

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Website: https://digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/analysts-weigh-bitcoins-path-to-150k-digitap-gains-attention-in-fintech-expansion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0,05054-5,63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0,006281-0,47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,0611-1,06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0,007933-0,08%
CROSS
CROSS$0,09329-26,92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0,826-4,61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 382,37
$103 382,37$103 382,37

-0,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 465,22
$3 465,22$3 465,22

-0,46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157,71
$157,71$157,71

-1,96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4005
$2,4005$2,4005

-1,51%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10720
$0,10720$0,10720

-0,06%