Analysts Say Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Is Headed for a Rally – Here’s What the Chart Shows

PENGU is gaining traders’ interests again after analysts spotted a chart setup that looks ready for another big move. PENGU price is trading around $0.03304, consolidating after a massive 936% run earlier this year. Two popular analysts on X (formerly Twitter), Nekoz Tek and PatrickH, believe the price action is hinting at a possible breakout
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.