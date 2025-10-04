ExchangeDEX+
Analysts compare the Remittix presale at $0.113 to Ethereum's 2014 ICO, with $27M raised, CertiK audit, and live wallet, tipping RTX as a potential 10,000x play.

Analysts Predict The Remittix Presale Could Bring Early Investors Similar Returns To ETH ICO Back In 2014

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 23:10
ethereum60-1

A PayFi Token, RTX, currently in presale, continued to trend and create buzz across different crypto platforms and communities. RTX is the native token of Remittix, an Ethereum-based payment solution that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across borders.

Remittix

Market watchers are even comparing the Remittix presale to the legendary ETH ICO of 2014. They believe Remittix will deliver more than the Ethereum price surge over the past years. Is this feasible? Read on. 

The Ethereum Price Surge That Made Early ETH ICO Buyers Billionaires. 

The Ethereum network fully rolled out in July 2015, approximately a year following its ICO, which concluded on the 22nd of September, 2014. The cost of the Ether token rose steadily during the ICO, starting with 2,000 ETH at 1 BTC and then decreasing to 1,337 ETH at 1 BTC and the lowest participation threshold was 0.01 BTC.

More than 60 million tokens were bought at an average ETH ICO price of roughly $0.31. At launch, the Ethereum platform had 72 million tokens, out of which over 60 million belonged to ICO investors

The ETH token sale is widely considered one of the most successful ICOs to date, with more than 31,500 BTC raised, worth $18.3 million at the Ethereum token ICO price. 

Ethereum Price is currently around $4,473, which means Early investors saw a 12,903X on their investments. Market watchers believe Remittix (RTX) will replicate this in the years to come. Let’s find out why. 

Why Remittix Presale Will  Deliver Similar Returns To the ETH ICO of 2014

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi solution built on the Ethereum blockchain to facilitate cross-border crypto-to-fiat payment. Recipients do not need a wallet or deal with cryptocurrency; Remittix does the FX conversion and fiat currencies are deposited directly into their bank account.

Remittix

The project features a deflationary tokenomics, with only 750 million RTX (approximately 50% of the total supply) available during the presale. RTX has raised $27 million in presale, with 674 million RTX tokens bought. RTX is currently trading at $0.1130, offering a rare early opportunity for investors to position for a million-dollar return on investment in years to come. 

Presale Highlights:

  • The smart contract is fully CertiK audited and liquidity and team tokens are locked for a period of 3 years.
  • Remittix’s usefulness extends beyond cryptocurrency; it’s ideal for freelancers, international business owners and those involved in remittances. 
  • Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.

Website: https://remittix.io/    

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix    

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
