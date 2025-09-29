ExchangeDEX+
Analyst Warns XRP Investors That This Is Happening Right Now – Time To Pay Attention?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/29 23:30
XRP
XRP$2.4033-1.98%
Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP investors about the current market situation in a video he shared on X. He states that the price is under heavy pressure and could still decline further in the short term. At the same time, he notes that the token appears oversold, which suggests a potential rebound may occur later. Hilton explains that Bitcoin’s moves here are significant because XRP usually follows the bigger market. 

XRP Faces Bearish Pressure As Market Stays Oversold

Hilton focuses on the XRP price trading near $2.75, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which, according to him, indicates the token is oversold. Being oversold can often mean a recovery is possible later, but Hilton makes it clear that investors should not expect it immediately. The short-term outlook remains negative, and if Bitcoin declines, XRP is likely to follow suit.

Bitcoin is trading near $109,000, and analysts warn it could slide to $103,000 or $105,000, with $100,000 seen as the worst-case level. Hilton warns that if Bitcoin drops toward those lower levels, the altcoin will almost certainly lose more value as well. Bitcoin’s path is the key factor that will decide XRP’s next move.

Hilton also considers the broader market, which now stands at about $3.75 trillion, and advises traders to use RSI readings to determine if assets are overbought or oversold. Currently, most readings indicate an oversold market. That means a comeback could happen, but Hilton believes the current weak stage will last longer before momentum changes.

Another red flag Hilton mentions is the expiration of massive crypto options contracts. He points out that approximately $22 billion worth of options are closing, including $17.5 billion in Bitcoin and $5 billion in Ethereum. This wave of pressure is affecting XRP just as much as other leading digital assets.

Institutions And Whales Accumulate Despite Short-Term Risks

Hilton explains that while small investors may feel worried, big investors are using this moment to buy more XRP. Institutions and whales could be taking advantage of low prices to reduce their average buying cost and position themselves for the long run.

Hilton shares that he is not an institution, but he follows the same idea. He says he buys XRP every week and is ready to add even more if the price drops below $2.50 or closer to $2. He calls this a dollar-cost averaging strategy, and reminds investors that big players buying during weakness demonstrate a strong belief in the altcoin’s future. 

Hilton thinks XRP may still dip under $2.50 soon, especially if Bitcoin falls further. Looking ahead, Hilton expects September and the first weeks of October to remain under bearish pressure. However, he predicts that conditions could improve by mid-October. At that point, XRP may rebound in line with broader market gains. While he is careful to note that no outlook is confident, Hilton says his views align with those of other technical analysts who see weakness now but a better chance for growth later. 

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com
