Analyst Shares ‘Realistic’ XRP Price Prediction For 2025 – It’s In The Double-Digits

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 07:00
The crypto market is full of bold claims, but one analyst is sharing a view that he calls both realistic and possible for the XRP price. The popular crypto commentator’s focus is on XRP and what its price might look like in 2025. At the center of his outlook is the idea that the right mix of factors could send the XRP price to much higher levels than it has seen in years.

Jake Claver Predicts XRP Price Could Reach $10–$13 By Year-End

The respected voice in the crypto community recently gave his thoughts on where XRP might be heading. In a video shared on X, Claver explained that clear market signals unfolding in the months ahead could drive XRP to a price between $10 and $13 by the end of this year.

Claver’s main reason for this prediction is the expected approval of XRP Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). According to him, once these funds are approved, they could bring in fresh streams of money and open new demand, helping XRP finally move into double-digit prices.

Claver stated that October will be a key month, as the SEC may decide on the ETFs during that time. Institutional demand would start flowing in, and this added momentum could give the XRP price the strong push it needs to reach this forecasted $10–$13 price range.

ETFs And Other Catalysts May Push It Even Higher

While Claver sees ETFs as the main driver, he does not stop there. He explained that other factors could help XRP climb beyond the $13 mark, with possible highs reaching $20 or even $25 if conditions turn out to be more favorable than expected.

Claver says the future looks promising for the XRP price because blockchain technology continues to improve. As XRP becomes more useful in everyday life, it will naturally attract more attention and demand from everyday traders, as well as institutions such as banks and investment firms that are beginning to enter the market. 

If blockchain upgrades continue, adoption increases, and institutions stay active in the market, XRP could realistically hit the $10–$13 range. Claver also noted that XRP’s journey isn’t just about reaching the price range. Investors watching both retail trends and institutional moves may find new opportunities as the market evolves. 

According to Claver, these trends make XRP a token worth following closely in the coming months. With the broader market involvement, he believes XRP could create more momentum, and if the trend continues, the token may climb to higher price levels in the months ahead.

If everything aligns, the ETFs, technological progress, and rising adoption, then the XRP price has a real chance of moving significantly higher. His outlook is that a price of $10 to $13 is a reasonable and realistic target, but he does not rule out even more ambitious levels. 

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com
