The post Analysis Firm Reveals Strategy for Altcoin ETF Approval! "Long Solana (SOL), Short This Altcoin!" appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the US government shutdown is on the agenda of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, altcoin ETFs awaiting approval are also facing uncertainty. At this point, experts state that decisions regarding altcoin ETFs will most likely not be announced during the US government shutdown, and that approval is very unlikely. While uncertainty surrounding ETFs persists, Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33 Research, outlined his strategy for Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) should the SEC approve altcoin ETFs. Long on Solana, Short on Litecoin! At this point, Lunde noted that Solana is less likely to be affected by potential supply pressure from Grayscale compared to Litecoin. Lunde pointed to differences in the trading histories of Grayscale's Solana and Litecoin trusts, noting that trading "long SOL and short LTC" could be tempting if altcoin ETFs were to launch. Grayscale's Solana trust, which began trading in 2023, holds only 0.1% of the circulating Solana supply and has never traded at a discount, according to Lunde. This means it may face minimal selling pressure after converting to an ETF. Multiple Solana ETF applications and large-scale demand for digital asset treasury strategies are further supporting the SOL price. But in contrast, the Grayscale Litecoin trust controls 2.65% of LTC's circulating supply, and the trust has repeatedly traded at a large discount, similar to previous GBTC and ETHE conversions. Given the relatively small number of ETF applications for Litecoin compared to Solana, Lunde said he believes a "long Solana/short Litecoin" strategy would be quite attractive with the simultaneous listing of ETFs. "We believe long SOL and short LTC are attractive if the Solana and Litecoin ETF launches occur simultaneously. Given LTC's history of reacting strongly to positive news, we will wait a few days after launch before taking action." *This is not investment advice. Follow…