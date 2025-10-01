ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices. A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet. More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.” Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported. Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession. Tangent Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000. What To Watch For The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000… The post American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices. A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet. More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.” Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported. Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession. Tangent Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000. What To Watch For The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000…

American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:15
Union
U$0.006272-1.11%
COM
COM$0.005885+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00401-3.42%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00466+1.96%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0001264+0.07%

Topline

Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices.

A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet.

More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.”

Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported.

Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession.

Tangent

Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000.

What To Watch For

The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000 nonfarm jobs through the month, up from August’s dismal 22,000. It’s not immediately clear whether the data will be released, however, as the federal government faces a looming shutdown.

Key Background

Confidence in the U.S. economy has steadily declined in recent months, while Americans express concerns about the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on prices and a weakening job market. Separate data released last week by the University of Michigan indicated consumer sentiment had fallen to its lowest level since May, as Americans “continue to express frustration over the persistence of high prices.” About 44% of respondents in that survey cited rising inflation and higher prices as “eroding their personal finances,” the highest reading in a year. Federal Reserve officials have in recent weeks pointed to a declining job market as the focus for expected cuts to interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested the “near-term” risks of inflation had cooled, while concerns had risen about the job market. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman signaled she was “concerned” the labor market could enter a “precarious phase,” adding a “shock could tip it into a sudden and significant deterioration.”

Further Reading

ForbesAmerican Pessimism About U.S. Economy Grows—Job Market, Inflation Worries DeepenBy Ty RoushForbesFed’s Powell Cites Weakening Job Market For Interest Rate CutBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/30/americans-report-sharp-deterioration-in-economic-confidence-survey-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05054-5.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006281-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0611-1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007933-0.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09329-26.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,529.06
$103,529.06$103,529.06

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,473.92
$3,473.92$3,473.92

-0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.74
$157.74$157.74

-1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3988
$2.3988$2.3988

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10735
$0.10735$0.10735

+0.07%