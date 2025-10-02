The post Amazon Bets On $5 Private-Label Groceries To Win Over Inflation-Weary Shoppers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Amazon is consolidating its grocery brands into a $5-and-under essentials line, betting that value staples can attract cost-conscious shoppers and finally give it traction in the notoriously low margin grocery business. Close-up of Amazon Fresh grocery delivery bag on the front porch of a home, black and white, illuminated in stark light, in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, California, February, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Amazon debuted Amazon Grocery, merging Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly private labels into one cohesive essentials collection, a Wednesday report said. The line features 1,000+ items, from produce and meat to snacks and pantry staples, with most products priced under $5 and rated 4 stars or higher. Amazon’s private label sales rose 15 percent year-over-year in 2024, signaling stronger demand for its in-house brands as consumers navigate an annual inflation rate of 2.9%. New offerings include bakery cinnamon rolls, pizza dough, lemonade, and bottled water, with deli meats, canned beans, and frozen vegetables coming soon. Crucial Quote Mike Daher, Deloitte’s U.S. consumer industry leader, said: “Consumers feel they’re paying more but getting less. From June 2022’s peak inflation, through today, consumer belief that they are paying fair prices and getting a good value has decreased by 61% and 30% on average, respectively, and it doesn’t seem to be recovering. Looking at grocery specifically, in May 2025, only 32% of consumers say they get high value out of a typical bag of groceries. This is pushing more consumers towards value-seeking.” Key Background Amazon has struggled to crack groceries since it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, while Walmart and Costco still dominate through scale in revenue, locations, and consumer spend. Its newest move, Amazon Grocery, bets on private-label goods, akin to Walmart’s Great Value or Costco’s… The post Amazon Bets On $5 Private-Label Groceries To Win Over Inflation-Weary Shoppers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Amazon is consolidating its grocery brands into a $5-and-under essentials line, betting that value staples can attract cost-conscious shoppers and finally give it traction in the notoriously low margin grocery business. Close-up of Amazon Fresh grocery delivery bag on the front porch of a home, black and white, illuminated in stark light, in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, California, February, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Amazon debuted Amazon Grocery, merging Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly private labels into one cohesive essentials collection, a Wednesday report said. The line features 1,000+ items, from produce and meat to snacks and pantry staples, with most products priced under $5 and rated 4 stars or higher. Amazon’s private label sales rose 15 percent year-over-year in 2024, signaling stronger demand for its in-house brands as consumers navigate an annual inflation rate of 2.9%. New offerings include bakery cinnamon rolls, pizza dough, lemonade, and bottled water, with deli meats, canned beans, and frozen vegetables coming soon. Crucial Quote Mike Daher, Deloitte’s U.S. consumer industry leader, said: “Consumers feel they’re paying more but getting less. From June 2022’s peak inflation, through today, consumer belief that they are paying fair prices and getting a good value has decreased by 61% and 30% on average, respectively, and it doesn’t seem to be recovering. Looking at grocery specifically, in May 2025, only 32% of consumers say they get high value out of a typical bag of groceries. This is pushing more consumers towards value-seeking.” Key Background Amazon has struggled to crack groceries since it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, while Walmart and Costco still dominate through scale in revenue, locations, and consumer spend. Its newest move, Amazon Grocery, bets on private-label goods, akin to Walmart’s Great Value or Costco’s…