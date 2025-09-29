ExchangeDEX+
The altcoin market faces strong resistance at all-time highs, but analysts see the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity.

Altcoin Market Faces Strong Rejection, Is This Final Dip Before Rally?

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/29 23:09

The altcoin market has been facing strong volatility over the past week amid the two major crypto liquidation events. Amid the recent sell-off, the overall market cap has seen strong rejection while analysts call it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Some market analysts also believe that their outperformance over Bitcoin BTC $113 987 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $56.16 B will also continue.

Altcoin Market Faces Resistance at All-Time Highs

The total capitalization of the altcoin market has encountered clear resistance at its all-time high (ATH), analysts say. Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that one more pullback may occur before altcoins break through this barrier and begin reaching significantly higher ATHs. Thus, he believes that this dip offers a strong buying opportunity for investors.

Despite recent declines, 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months, reported crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades. Analysts note that brief periods of altcoin outperformance are typically followed by pullbacks, allowing Bitcoin to regain dominance.

Currently, the Bitcoin dominance chart appears weak. This suggests that altcoins could continue gaining strength once Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $4 174 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $503.65 B Vol. 24h: $33.75 B establish a price floor.

Market observers say the cycle is in its late stage, marked by higher risk-taking and investors moving further down the risk curve. While this raises questions about the sustainability of gains, it generally supports the relative outperformance of altcoins during short-term upswings.

Bitcoin Dominance Can Drop, Altcoins Eye Strong Breakout

The Bitcoin dominance has been trending on upside, as market analysts believe that it could first surge past 60.90% before resuming the downtrend. Once Bitcoin dominance completes a retest of the 60.90% level, technical indicators suggest a high probability of a decline in BTC dominance, potentially triggering a swift and robust recovery in the altcoin market.

Crypto analyst Merlijn the Trader observed that altcoins have formed a classic “cup and handle” chart pattern. He suggested that if the pattern plays out, the next phase could see a parabolic rally.

The post Altcoin Market Faces Strong Rejection, Is This Final Dip Before Rally? appeared first on Coinspeaker.

