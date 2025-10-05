Aerosmith Shockingly Hits No. 1 On The Hard Rock Chart For The First Time

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 22:58
Aerosmith returns with Yungblud on “My Only Angel,” marking the band’s first-ever No. 1 on one of Billboard’s hard rock charts ahead of a joint EP. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Aerosmith fans were devastated last year when the band canceled all upcoming concerts and announced that the musicians would never perform live together again. It became clear that Steven Tyler could no longer sing as he once did, anchoring the hard rock outfit’s sound. The group didn’t officially break up, but its future seemed uncertain. Now, Aerosmith is back with a brand new single — one that helps the group climb to never-before-seen heights on multiple Billboard charts.

Teaming up with alternative singer-songwriter Yungblud, the two acts produced “My Only Angel,” which has become a surprisingly big hit in America thanks to strong introductory sales.

Aerosmith Hits No. 1 for the Very First Time

“My Only Angel” debuts at No. 1 on multiple Billboard rankings, and Aerosmith earns its first No. 1 on both the Hot Hard Rock Songs and Rock Digital Song Sales charts. The first of those two tallies looks at the most-consumed hard rock cuts, blending sales, streams, and radio airplay, while the latter focuses squarely on the bestselling rock-only tracks in the country.

A Shocking Debut Leader for Aerosmith

Despite being one of the most successful hard rock acts of all time, Aerosmith reaches the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for the very first time, as the track debuts at No. 1 as the musicians arrive. On the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, Aerosmith has now scored half a dozen hits, four of which have cracked the top 10. The group’s smashes “Sweet Emotion,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” and “Dream On” previously entered the top 10 years ago and settled at Nos. 5, 7, and 8, respectively.

Yungblud Scores Another Rock No. 1

Aerosmith and Yungblud also manage to lead the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, as “My Only Angel” launches in first place. Unlike on the previous two tallies, Aerosmith doesn’t score its debut winner here but instead doubles its total number of champions. The Boston-based rockers first conquered the purchase-only ranking in February 2011, when “Dream On” rocketed to the summit just a week after debuting. That tune spent five weeks at No. 1 out of 308 total frames on the list of the bestselling hard rock tunes in the United States.

Looking at Aerosmith’s complete history on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, the band has earned eight wins, including half a dozen top 10s. “Legendary Child” stalled at No. 2, while “Sweet Emotion” peaked at No. 3, almost helping the band double its total number of No. 1s before “My Only Angel” arrived.

“My Only Angel” Brings Aerosmith to a New Career High

Over on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, “My Only Angel” starts at No. 5. Aerosmith and Yungblud managed to sell 5,300 copies of their collaboration — enough to secure the second-highest debut on the tally this frame.

Aerosmith collects its first top 10 hit on the Digital Song Sales chart and easily reaches a new career high with “My Only Angel.” The tally only features 25 spots these days, but it once ran much longer — and both of Aerosmith’s previous hits wouldn’t have made the cut today. “Walk This Way” debuted and peaked at No. 50 in May 2008, while “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” only climbed to No. 54 several years later. Aerosmith hadn’t scored a new bestselling track in America in well over a decade, but with the band’s return, it hits an impressive new high point.

Aerosmith Debuts on Multiple Charts

“My Only Angel” also manages to debut on four additional tallies, though nowhere near the summit. The collaborative cut starts at No. 20 on the Hot Rock Songs ranking and No. 23 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs tally, two consumption-based lists. The track is also off to a solid beginning at radio, landing at No. 27 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart and No. 37 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list. “My Only Angel” will almost certainly climb in the coming weeks.

Aerosmith and Yungblud to Release Joint EP One More Time This Fall

“My Only Angel” serves as the first single from a collaborative EP coming from Aerosmith and Yungblud later this fall. The short project, titled One More Time, is scheduled to arrive on November 21. Aerosmith and Yungblud recently collaborated for the Ozzy Osbourne tribute that was part of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. It wasn’t long after that that the musical acts announced their intention to work together, and this EP is coming together quickly.

“Dream On” Extends Aerosmith’s Longevity

As “My Only Angel” gets started, one of Aerosmith’s most familiar tunes manages to keep the band on yet another Billboard ranking. “Dream On” occupies space on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, where “My Only Angel” has yet to debut. “Dream On” climbs two spots to No. 20, just over half a decade into its time on that list, where it has previously ruled the chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/10/05/aerosmith-shockingly-hits-no-1-on-the-hard-rock-chart-for-the-first-time/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

