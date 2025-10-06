Acurast – The Smartphone-Powered Compute Network

Why you should listen

Acurast is a decentralized, serverless cloud platform that transforms everyday smartphones into secure computing nodes, removing the need for centralized data centers. By tapping into the massive global base of modern smartphones—devices that already come equipped with advanced security features—Acurast creates a scalable, confidential, and verifiable compute network. Its mission is to democratize access to computing power, enabling anyone with a smartphone to contribute to, and benefit from, a decentralized cloud.

The platform is built on a modular architecture that spans three layers. At the Consensus Layer, Acurast employs a Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) mechanism enhanced with an orchestrator, reputation engine, and attestation service. This ensures the network runs reliably and securely, with strong incentives for honest behavior. The Execution Layer harnesses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) inside smartphones to carry out tasks in a secure and confidential manner, guaranteeing data privacy and computational integrity. Sitting at the top, the Application Layer hosts decentralized applications that can seamlessly offload computations to the network. This layered design allows developers to deploy applications requiring verifiable, secure computations—without relying on traditional servers.

This architecture opens up a range of compelling use cases. Acurast can support confidential AI processing, enabling decentralized execution of sensitive AI models. It can function as a decentralized oracle, securely feeding off-chain data to smart contracts. It also powers cross-chain asset management, allowing operations to flow securely across multiple blockchain networks. Additionally, Acurast offers a framework for ethical web scraping, providing a compliant and decentralized way to collect data without centralized gatekeepers.

The ecosystem is underpinned by its native token, $ACU, which plays a vital role in the platform’s economy. Tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, staked to secure the network and earn rewards, and wielded for governance—giving holders a say in the platform’s future direction. The total supply of $ACU is capped at 1 billion tokens, ensuring scarcity and long-term value alignment.

Community engagement is a central pillar of Acurast’s strategy. Through initiatives like the “Cloud Rebellion,” users can contribute their devices, refer others, and complete various tasks to earn rewards. This community-driven model accelerates the network’s growth while reinforcing its decentralization ethos. Under this approach, Acurast has already onboarded over 100,000 devices and executed more than 300 million transactions, setting a new benchmark for what decentralized computing networks can achieve.

