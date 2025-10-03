Abu Dhabi Bans Crypto Mining on Farms, Citing Energy Use

Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed a ban on cryptocurrency mining across farms in the emirate, warning that violators face stiff penalties and disconnection from government services.

The move follows recent discoveries of farms repurposing land and electricity for mining digital assets, uses not permitted under existing agricultural regulations.

According to ADAFSA, such activities clash with the intended function of farmland, which is limited to cultivating crops and raising livestock.

Farms caught mining will be fined 100,000 dirham (about $27,000), with the penalty doubling on repeat offenses. Beyond the fine, ADAFSA will cut off electricity, confiscate equipment, and halt access to agricultural support programs.

Offenders, both owners and tenants, may also be referred to other authorities for further action, ADAFSA said.

The energy demand from cryptocurrency mining has prompted other bans throughout the world. Late last year, Russia imposed a six-year ban in 10 regions over the energy consumption.