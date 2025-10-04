Abracadabra Money is suspected of being hacked, and the $1.7 million in proceeds have been transferred to Tornado Cash

PANews reported on October 4th that @officer_cia reported that Abracadabra Money was hacked, resulting in losses of approximately $1.7 million. The attacker's address was 0x1aaade3e9062d124b7deb0ed6ddc7055efa7354d , and the contract exploited was 0xb8e0a4758df2954063ca4ba3d094f2d6eda9b993 . All proceeds from the attack have been transferred to Tornado Cash .
