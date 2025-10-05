ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Abracadabra appears to have been hacked for the third time in two years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abracadabra Money, an omnichain DeFi lending platform behind the Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin, has reportedly suffered another exploit resulting in the loss of roughly $1.7 million in digital assets.  The claim, posted by several researchers on X, marks the latest security incident for the project, which has previously been targeted by hackers. According to Vladimir S., a blockchain threat researcher with the X handle, @officer_cia, the protocol was drained of $1.7 million before the attacker transferred the stolen funds into Tornado Cash. The researcher’s claim followed an earlier post on X  by Weilin William Li (@hklst4r), who had flagged the incident as a vulnerability in Abracadabra’s smart contracts but stopped short of confirming the exploit at the time. Vulnerability in ‘solvency check’ logic Li said the suspected attacker may have exploited a flaw in the protocol’s logic that allowed them to bypass a solvency check, a safeguard designed to ensure that borrowers cannot withdraw more funds than they are entitled to. “It seems Abracadabra @MIM_Spell is hacked again,” Li wrote. “This time a more obvious vulnerability, where an ‘else’ branch clears the status variables and sets ‘needSolvencyCheck’ to false by default.” Li also implied that Abracadabra Money was already aware of the situation as he wrote “They have paused all their contracts now,” while cautioning that his findings were preliminary and could be subject to revision. Abracadabra Money is a familiar target for hackers If confirmed, this would be the third exploit the platform has suffered in roughly two years. The first was in January 2024, when it suffered a $6.49 million exploit. That exploit caused its MIM stablecoin to lose its peg to the US dollar. The second exploit occurred in March 2025; the protocol lost an estimated $13 million after attackers exploited vulnerabilities in its “cauldron” smart… The post Abracadabra appears to have been hacked for the third time in two years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abracadabra Money, an omnichain DeFi lending platform behind the Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin, has reportedly suffered another exploit resulting in the loss of roughly $1.7 million in digital assets.  The claim, posted by several researchers on X, marks the latest security incident for the project, which has previously been targeted by hackers. According to Vladimir S., a blockchain threat researcher with the X handle, @officer_cia, the protocol was drained of $1.7 million before the attacker transferred the stolen funds into Tornado Cash. The researcher’s claim followed an earlier post on X  by Weilin William Li (@hklst4r), who had flagged the incident as a vulnerability in Abracadabra’s smart contracts but stopped short of confirming the exploit at the time. Vulnerability in ‘solvency check’ logic Li said the suspected attacker may have exploited a flaw in the protocol’s logic that allowed them to bypass a solvency check, a safeguard designed to ensure that borrowers cannot withdraw more funds than they are entitled to. “It seems Abracadabra @MIM_Spell is hacked again,” Li wrote. “This time a more obvious vulnerability, where an ‘else’ branch clears the status variables and sets ‘needSolvencyCheck’ to false by default.” Li also implied that Abracadabra Money was already aware of the situation as he wrote “They have paused all their contracts now,” while cautioning that his findings were preliminary and could be subject to revision. Abracadabra Money is a familiar target for hackers If confirmed, this would be the third exploit the platform has suffered in roughly two years. The first was in January 2024, when it suffered a $6.49 million exploit. That exploit caused its MIM stablecoin to lose its peg to the US dollar. The second exploit occurred in March 2025; the protocol lost an estimated $13 million after attackers exploited vulnerabilities in its “cauldron” smart…

Abracadabra appears to have been hacked for the third time in two years

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 03:59
COM
COM$0.005889+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001031+16.76%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.12994+1.34%
1
1$0.02082-4.45%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00336-0.47%

Abracadabra Money, an omnichain DeFi lending platform behind the Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin, has reportedly suffered another exploit resulting in the loss of roughly $1.7 million in digital assets. 

The claim, posted by several researchers on X, marks the latest security incident for the project, which has previously been targeted by hackers.

According to Vladimir S., a blockchain threat researcher with the X handle, @officer_cia, the protocol was drained of $1.7 million before the attacker transferred the stolen funds into Tornado Cash.

The researcher’s claim followed an earlier post on X  by Weilin William Li (@hklst4r), who had flagged the incident as a vulnerability in Abracadabra’s smart contracts but stopped short of confirming the exploit at the time.

Vulnerability in ‘solvency check’ logic

Li said the suspected attacker may have exploited a flaw in the protocol’s logic that allowed them to bypass a solvency check, a safeguard designed to ensure that borrowers cannot withdraw more funds than they are entitled to.

“It seems Abracadabra @MIM_Spell is hacked again,” Li wrote. “This time a more obvious vulnerability, where an ‘else’ branch clears the status variables and sets ‘needSolvencyCheck’ to false by default.”

Li also implied that Abracadabra Money was already aware of the situation as he wrote “They have paused all their contracts now,” while cautioning that his findings were preliminary and could be subject to revision.

Abracadabra Money is a familiar target for hackers

If confirmed, this would be the third exploit the platform has suffered in roughly two years. The first was in January 2024, when it suffered a $6.49 million exploit. That exploit caused its MIM stablecoin to lose its peg to the US dollar.

The second exploit occurred in March 2025; the protocol lost an estimated $13 million after attackers exploited vulnerabilities in its “cauldron” smart contracts tied to GMX. That’s the largest breach the platform has suffered to date, and it caused Abracadabra to pause borrowing across its ecosystem and offered a 20% bounty to the hackers for the safe return of funds.

DeFi’s persistent security challenges

Abracadabra Money’s recurring vulnerabilities have drawn criticism from parts of the DeFi community.

The relatively modest amount involved, $1.7 million compared to earlier multi-million-dollar DeFi exploits, may indicate a partial drain or that the vulnerability was discovered and mitigated before further damage occurred. 

An estimated $307 million is reported to have been stolen from crypto platforms globally in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, with DeFi exploits coming second after centralized exchanges, according to data shared by CertiK. 

This is an improvement to the figures that were lost to exploits in Q2 and Q1. This year alone has seen over $3 billion lost to hacks. With Q4 just starting, Abracadabra Money is one of the first casualties of the quarter.

As of the time of writing, Abracadabra Money has yet to issue an official statement addressing the reported exploit.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/abracadabra-money-hit-suspected-hack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05054-5.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006281-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0611-1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007933-0.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09329-26.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,737.15
$103,737.15$103,737.15

+0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,487.21
$3,487.21$3,487.21

+0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.16
$158.16$158.16

-1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4050
$2.4050$2.4050

-1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10739
$0.10739$0.10739

+0.11%