ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post A7A5 stablecoin moved over $6B despite US sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 has helped move over $6 billion across borders since August 2025, despite some of its key operators being hit by Western sanctions. Summary Over $6.1 billion in transactions were allegedly processed through A7A5 stablecoin wallets after U.S. sanctions were imposed on affiliated entities. More than 80% of A7A5’s supply was reportedly destroyed and reissued following sanctions on Grinex-linked wallets. A7A5 was granted formal digital asset status in Russia and is backed one-to-one by rubles held at Promsvyazbank. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, A7A5 allegedly has close ties with multiple entities already sanctioned by the United States, including crypto exchanges Grinex and Garantex, as well as Russia’s state-backed Promsvyazbank. U.S. regulators imposed sanctions on Grinex in August, as authorities believed it was a successor of another blacklisted platform, Garantex, which has been known to facilitate illicit transactions tied to hacking, terrorism, and drug trafficking. Garantex was initially sanctioned in March of 2022 as part of Washington’s crackdown on Russian financial channels following the invasion of Ukraine. Notably, blockchain data reviewed by the Financial Times showed that more than 80% of the total A7A5 supply was destroyed and reissued right after fresh sanctions were announced on wallets linked to Grinex. Wallet balances were set to zero using a smart contract function called “destroyBlackFunds,” which labeled the tokens as “dirtyShares” and removed them from circulation. Daily volume of A7A5 transferred by wallet type | Source: Financial Times The report alleges this was an effort to wipe the slate clean and erase any transactional history before the same value was minted again in new addresses identified as ‘TNpJj.’ Unlike a standard token transfer, which maintains a visible on-chain link between the source and destination, this method effectively severs that connection, making it far more difficult to… The post A7A5 stablecoin moved over $6B despite US sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 has helped move over $6 billion across borders since August 2025, despite some of its key operators being hit by Western sanctions. Summary Over $6.1 billion in transactions were allegedly processed through A7A5 stablecoin wallets after U.S. sanctions were imposed on affiliated entities. More than 80% of A7A5’s supply was reportedly destroyed and reissued following sanctions on Grinex-linked wallets. A7A5 was granted formal digital asset status in Russia and is backed one-to-one by rubles held at Promsvyazbank. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, A7A5 allegedly has close ties with multiple entities already sanctioned by the United States, including crypto exchanges Grinex and Garantex, as well as Russia’s state-backed Promsvyazbank. U.S. regulators imposed sanctions on Grinex in August, as authorities believed it was a successor of another blacklisted platform, Garantex, which has been known to facilitate illicit transactions tied to hacking, terrorism, and drug trafficking. Garantex was initially sanctioned in March of 2022 as part of Washington’s crackdown on Russian financial channels following the invasion of Ukraine. Notably, blockchain data reviewed by the Financial Times showed that more than 80% of the total A7A5 supply was destroyed and reissued right after fresh sanctions were announced on wallets linked to Grinex. Wallet balances were set to zero using a smart contract function called “destroyBlackFunds,” which labeled the tokens as “dirtyShares” and removed them from circulation. Daily volume of A7A5 transferred by wallet type | Source: Financial Times The report alleges this was an effort to wipe the slate clean and erase any transactional history before the same value was minted again in new addresses identified as ‘TNpJj.’ Unlike a standard token transfer, which maintains a visible on-chain link between the source and destination, this method effectively severs that connection, making it far more difficult to…

A7A5 stablecoin moved over $6B despite US sanctions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:39
COM
COM$0.005898+0.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.06118-1.06%
1
1$0.02086-4.44%
Union
U$0.006272-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004018-3.08%

Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 has helped move over $6 billion across borders since August 2025, despite some of its key operators being hit by Western sanctions.

Summary

  • Over $6.1 billion in transactions were allegedly processed through A7A5 stablecoin wallets after U.S. sanctions were imposed on affiliated entities.
  • More than 80% of A7A5’s supply was reportedly destroyed and reissued following sanctions on Grinex-linked wallets.
  • A7A5 was granted formal digital asset status in Russia and is backed one-to-one by rubles held at Promsvyazbank.

According to a recent report by the Financial Times, A7A5 allegedly has close ties with multiple entities already sanctioned by the United States, including crypto exchanges Grinex and Garantex, as well as Russia’s state-backed Promsvyazbank.

U.S. regulators imposed sanctions on Grinex in August, as authorities believed it was a successor of another blacklisted platform, Garantex, which has been known to facilitate illicit transactions tied to hacking, terrorism, and drug trafficking. Garantex was initially sanctioned in March of 2022 as part of Washington’s crackdown on Russian financial channels following the invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, blockchain data reviewed by the Financial Times showed that more than 80% of the total A7A5 supply was destroyed and reissued right after fresh sanctions were announced on wallets linked to Grinex. Wallet balances were set to zero using a smart contract function called “destroyBlackFunds,” which labeled the tokens as “dirtyShares” and removed them from circulation.

Daily volume of A7A5 transferred by wallet type | Source: Financial Times

The report alleges this was an effort to wipe the slate clean and erase any transactional history before the same value was minted again in new addresses identified as ‘TNpJj.’

Unlike a standard token transfer, which maintains a visible on-chain link between the source and destination, this method effectively severs that connection, making it far more difficult to trace the movement of funds and identify ties to sanctioned entities, the report said.

Since then, more than $6.1 billion worth of transactions have been routed through the new TNpJj wallet using A7A5.

Grinex, which is a Kyrgyzstan-based exchange, has denied any connections to Garantex, but past investigations have uncovered several on-chain evidence suggesting the two had a close relationship.

Back in March, Swiss blockchain analytics firm Global Ledger found several large transactions directed towards Grinex using the A7A5 stablecoin soon after Garantex went offline. The report also cited an unnamed Grinex staff member who reportedly admitted in private conversations that Garantex customers were physically visiting Grinex’s office to move funds between the two platforms.

Garantex officially ceased operations in March this year, shortly after stablecoin issuer Tether froze approximately 2.5 billion USDT from the exchange. 

“Setting up the new wallet suggests the operators of A7A5, which trades on Tron and Ethereum blockchains, have drawn lessons from the takedown of Garantex,” the Financial Times report said.

A7A5’s connection with multiple sanctioned entities 

Transaction activity on the TNpJj wallet reportedly mirrored that of earlier sanctioned accounts connected to Grinex, sharing many of the same counterparties and following similar trading hours, the report added.

A7A5 is registered in Kyrgyzstan through a company called Old Vector, which was also sanctioned by the United States in August for its role in issuing and managing the stablecoin.

The stablecoin was recently granted formal digital financial asset status by Russian authorities, a move that effectively legitimized its use for trade settlements, allowing exporters and importers to transact officially through a platform owned by Promsvyazbank, which backs each token with a ruble held in reserve.

The state-owned bank, already under Western sanctions, also holds a 49% stake in the A7 cross-border payments network, which was reportedly involved with early-stage development of A7A5.

Despite these allegations, A7A5 developers have touted the stablecoin as an independent and transparent project, with A7A5 executive Oleg Ogienko recently telling media that the project operates legally under Kyrgyzstan’s regulatory framework and has no involvement in illicit activity.

Oleg’s comments came as TOKEN2049, a major cryptocurrency event held in Singapore, removed all references to A7A5 from its website and speaker list following a media inquiry regarding sanctions. Ogienko had been scheduled to appear at the event but was quietly pulled from the agenda after confirming on the sidelines that A7A5 was indeed targeted by Western sanctions.

Previous estimates have suggested that over $9.3 billion in transactions were facilitated by the stablecoin within just four months of its launch.

Source: https://crypto.news/russia-backed-a7a5-stablecoin-moved-over-6b-despite-us-sanctions-report/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05054-5.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006281-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0611-1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007933-0.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09329-26.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,721.78
$103,721.78$103,721.78

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,488.32
$3,488.32$3,488.32

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.29
$158.29$158.29

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4054
$2.4054$2.4054

-1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10756
$0.10756$0.10756

+0.27%