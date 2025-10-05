a16z: Crypto startups need to adopt enterprise-grade sales strategies, and landing in the Asian market is key

PANews reported on October 5th that a16z crypto published an article stating that with the growing interest of traditional institutions in the crypto industry, crypto startups must adopt a strong enterprise sales strategy as early as possible to overcome political obstacles and existing technology integration barriers within large institutions and dispel the misconception that "good products can sell themselves." At the same time, a16z also emphasized the importance of landing in the Asian market. According to a report by Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), for projects to succeed in Asia, they must establish a local physical presence and actively align with the local ecosystem, as local users value the legitimacy brought by local partnerships and product launches rather than simply focusing on the underlying technology. In addition, a16z believes that the industry should be wary of speculative products such as Memecoin and focus on using blockchain technology to empower individuals rather than intermediaries. PANews reported on October 5th that a16z crypto published an article stating that with the growing interest of traditional institutions in the crypto industry, crypto startups must adopt a strong enterprise sales strategy as early as possible to overcome political obstacles and existing technology integration barriers within large institutions and dispel the misconception that "good products can sell themselves." At the same time, a16z also emphasized the importance of landing in the Asian market. According to a report by Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), for projects to succeed in Asia, they must establish a local physical presence and actively align with the local ecosystem, as local users value the legitimacy brought by local partnerships and product launches rather than simply focusing on the underlying technology. In addition, a16z believes that the industry should be wary of speculative products such as Memecoin and focus on using blockchain technology to empower individuals rather than intermediaries.