5 Months To $50? XRP’s ‘Alignment’ Has Traders On Edge

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
According to veteran investor Pumpius, who says he has watched crypto since 2013, XRP may be poised for a sharp move higher. He outlines nine catalysts that he believes could push the price toward double digits, and even as high as $50, all within the next five months. Related Reading: All-Time High Alert: BNB Smashes $1,111 Barrier – Details ETF Approvals Could Unlock Institutional Flows Reports have disclosed that the SEC has sped up ETF reviews, and several crypto funds already list XRP, including Grayscale’s Multi-Asset Fund. Pumpius says a standalone XRP spot ETF is likely to arrive soon because deadlines are closing in. He argues that when ETFs go live, institutional money will pour in, raising liquidity and lifting prices quickly. Ripple’s Global Deals Add Use Case Pressure Ripple’s push into banking corridors is being pointed to as another engine for demand. Based on reports, the firm has deals with banks like BNY, SBI in Japan, and Santander. 🚨Everything Aligning for $50 XRP in the Next 5 Months I’m not promising. I’m showing how the infrastructure, regulation, and capital flows are stacking up for a possible XRP explosion 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/41Fvwt7bSw — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 27, 2025 Pumpius says these partnerships create real-world need for liquidity, which could increase XRP use. The acquisition of Hidden Road, a prime broker, is also highlighted as a bridge to traditional finance that could make it easier for big players to access XRP liquidity pools. Legal Ruling Draws Clearer Lines According to Pumpius, the legal picture for XRP has improved after Ripple and the SEC dropped appeals and a court sided with XRP’s non-security status. He calls this legal clarity a major positive and claims XRP now stands on firmer ground than many peers in the US. That view is shared by several in the community, though some analysts remain cautious and ask for further regulatory signals before calling it settled. Technical Signs Point To A Compression Break Market structure is cited as a trigger. Reports say order book liquidity has tightened and price action shows compression. Pumpius likens it to a spring that could uncoil with volatility once big orders hit. #XRP – The Chasm ($10.30) 🌌: As of today, the price of touching The Chasm is $10.30 💰. As time ⏳goes on, the price of the Chasm continues to rise. ONLY FEW 🧠 AND PATIENCE🧘‍♂️TRULY GETS IT #XRPFamily STAY STEADY and STRONG 💪, Together We Rise 🌄 and Soon We Shall Fly… pic.twitter.com/rTA4YAkvta — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 3, 2025 Related Reading: XRP To $100? Analyst Says It Could Be The Next Amazon A market technician called Egrag Crypto has drawn attention to what he calls the Chasm Line, a trendline that has marked tops in past cycles. Based on his chart work, XRP still sits well below that line even after rallying roughly 45% this year. Bitcoin’s recovery to about $122,000 is also being watched for its influence on alt momentum. XRP trades around $3.02 as of the latest reports. Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingViewAccording to veteran investor Pumpius, who says he has watched crypto since 2013, XRP may be poised for a sharp move higher. He outlines nine catalysts that he believes could push the price toward double digits, and even as high as $50, all within the next five months. Related Reading: All-Time High Alert: BNB Smashes $1,111 Barrier – Details ETF Approvals Could Unlock Institutional Flows Reports have disclosed that the SEC has sped up ETF reviews, and several crypto funds already list XRP, including Grayscale’s Multi-Asset Fund. Pumpius says a standalone XRP spot ETF is likely to arrive soon because deadlines are closing in. He argues that when ETFs go live, institutional money will pour in, raising liquidity and lifting prices quickly. Ripple’s Global Deals Add Use Case Pressure Ripple’s push into banking corridors is being pointed to as another engine for demand. Based on reports, the firm has deals with banks like BNY, SBI in Japan, and Santander. 🚨Everything Aligning for $50 XRP in the Next 5 Months I’m not promising. I’m showing how the infrastructure, regulation, and capital flows are stacking up for a possible XRP explosion 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/41Fvwt7bSw — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 27, 2025 Pumpius says these partnerships create real-world need for liquidity, which could increase XRP use. The acquisition of Hidden Road, a prime broker, is also highlighted as a bridge to traditional finance that could make it easier for big players to access XRP liquidity pools. Legal Ruling Draws Clearer Lines According to Pumpius, the legal picture for XRP has improved after Ripple and the SEC dropped appeals and a court sided with XRP’s non-security status. He calls this legal clarity a major positive and claims XRP now stands on firmer ground than many peers in the US. That view is shared by several in the community, though some analysts remain cautious and ask for further regulatory signals before calling it settled. Technical Signs Point To A Compression Break Market structure is cited as a trigger. Reports say order book liquidity has tightened and price action shows compression. Pumpius likens it to a spring that could uncoil with volatility once big orders hit. #XRP – The Chasm ($10.30) 🌌: As of today, the price of touching The Chasm is $10.30 💰. As time ⏳goes on, the price of the Chasm continues to rise. ONLY FEW 🧠 AND PATIENCE🧘‍♂️TRULY GETS IT #XRPFamily STAY STEADY and STRONG 💪, Together We Rise 🌄 and Soon We Shall Fly… pic.twitter.com/rTA4YAkvta — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 3, 2025 Related Reading: XRP To $100? Analyst Says It Could Be The Next Amazon A market technician called Egrag Crypto has drawn attention to what he calls the Chasm Line, a trendline that has marked tops in past cycles. Based on his chart work, XRP still sits well below that line even after rallying roughly 45% this year. Bitcoin’s recovery to about $122,000 is also being watched for its influence on alt momentum. XRP trades around $3.02 as of the latest reports. Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView

5 Months To $50? XRP’s ‘Alignment’ Has Traders On Edge

By: NewsBTC
2025/10/05 23:30
XRP
XRP$2.4135-1.63%
Edge
EDGE$0.28763+5.50%
MAY
MAY$0.02735-0.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.0614-0.90%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01713+8.48%

According to veteran investor Pumpius, who says he has watched crypto since 2013, XRP may be poised for a sharp move higher. He outlines nine catalysts that he believes could push the price toward double digits, and even as high as $50, all within the next five months.

ETF Approvals Could Unlock Institutional Flows

Reports have disclosed that the SEC has sped up ETF reviews, and several crypto funds already list XRP, including Grayscale’s Multi-Asset Fund.

Pumpius says a standalone XRP spot ETF is likely to arrive soon because deadlines are closing in. He argues that when ETFs go live, institutional money will pour in, raising liquidity and lifting prices quickly.

Ripple’s Global Deals Add Use Case Pressure

Ripple’s push into banking corridors is being pointed to as another engine for demand. Based on reports, the firm has deals with banks like BNY, SBI in Japan, and Santander.

Pumpius says these partnerships create real-world need for liquidity, which could increase XRP use. The acquisition of Hidden Road, a prime broker, is also highlighted as a bridge to traditional finance that could make it easier for big players to access XRP liquidity pools.

Legal Ruling Draws Clearer Lines

According to Pumpius, the legal picture for XRP has improved after Ripple and the SEC dropped appeals and a court sided with XRP’s non-security status. He calls this legal clarity a major positive and claims XRP now stands on firmer ground than many peers in the US.

That view is shared by several in the community, though some analysts remain cautious and ask for further regulatory signals before calling it settled.

Technical Signs Point To A Compression Break

Market structure is cited as a trigger. Reports say order book liquidity has tightened and price action shows compression. Pumpius likens it to a spring that could uncoil with volatility once big orders hit.

A market technician called Egrag Crypto has drawn attention to what he calls the Chasm Line, a trendline that has marked tops in past cycles. Based on his chart work, XRP still sits well below that line even after rallying roughly 45% this year.

Bitcoin’s recovery to about $122,000 is also being watched for its influence on alt momentum. XRP trades around $3.02 as of the latest reports.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

Anderseen Horowitz (a16z) Crypto submitted feedback to the Treasury regarding the first post-GENIUS requests.
ZKsync
ZK$0.05054-5.63%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 20:59
U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

UBS reported that U.S. AI data centers are expected to drive growth in energy storage demand over the next five years.
Union
U$0.006281-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0611-1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/12 21:07
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007933-0.08%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09329-26.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.826-4.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08

Trending News

More

a16z advocates for decentralized digital identity and ZK proofs in response to Treasury GENIUS requests

U.S. AI data centers to lead surge in energy storage demand over the next five years, UBS

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Coinbase Calls Off BVNK Acquisition

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,003.17
$104,003.17$104,003.17

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,503.36
$3,503.36$3,503.36

+0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.78
$158.78$158.78

-1.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4135
$2.4135$2.4135

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10786
$0.10786$0.10786

+0.55%