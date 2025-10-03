$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What’s Next?

Bitcoin recently saw its fifth-largest profit-taking event of 2025. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, after a strong rise in the Bitcoin price, profit-taking levels surpassed more than $3.7 billion yesterday, registering the fifth-largest volume this year.

Bitcoin saw a major surge on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown.

The largest cryptocurrency saw significant volatility in Wednesday’s trading session, reaching a high of $118,718 in a massive single daily candlestick, with the move catching shorts unawares. In the same vein, at one point on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded to lows of $113,975 as traders took profits.

However, bulls quickly took charge, with the Bitcoin price extending its recovery further. The rebound extended into early Thursday with Bitcoin reaching a high of $119,863.

At press time, Bitcoin was sustaining its gains, up 1.96% in the last 24 hours to $119,588 and up 7.2% weekly.

Bitcoin is up more than 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street firms continue to embrace it and global investors begin to view the cryptocurrency as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle.

What’s next?

According to CryptoQuant, the recent profit-taking event might not go without implications. This is because this high level of profit-taking may impact spot selling pressure; however, it does not yet reveal a significant predominance of short-term investors.

In this light, CryptoQuant speculates that the profit-taking volume might increase in the coming weeks.

The Bitcoin price faces its next resistance at $124,533, coinciding with the all-time high reached in mid-August.