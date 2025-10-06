21X expands into the US, seeking SEC approval to establish a regulated blockchain exchange

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to FinanceFeeds, 21X, a leading institution specializing in regulated on-chain trading and settlement, announced its entry into the US market, registering an entity in Delaware and establishing a principal office in New York. This move represents the next phase of its global growth strategy, aiming to establish a fully regulated, blockchain-based exchange for digital financial instruments. 21X has held preliminary talks with the US Crypto Task Force and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), demonstrating its vision of enabling faster atomic settlements, lower costs, and greater transparency through distributed ledger technology (DLT). Building on the successful launch of its European platform and receipt of a DLT trading and settlement system license, 21X plans to submit an application for SEC approval to replicate its model in the US, the world's largest capital market, for trading tokenized stocks, debt instruments, and ETFs.