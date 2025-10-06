21X Enters US Market with Blockchain Exchange

- 21X launches blockchain exchange in US market, seeking SEC approval.
21X, a regulated on-chain trading and settlement firm, announced its US market entry on October 6th, establishing a principal office in New York and registering in Delaware.
This expansion aims to transform capital markets with a blockchain-based exchange, enhancing settlement speeds and transparency, while negotiating regulatory approval with US agencies.
21X Expands with Delaware Registration and New York Office
21X begins US operations with a new entity in Delaware and a principal office in New York as part of its ambitious growth plan. This includes developing a blockchain-based exchange for trading digital financial instruments, such as tokenized stocks and debt instruments. This initiative aims to bring world-class blockchain-based exchange to the American market.
Bringing blockchain innovation to the US financial market, 21X’s plan includes enabling faster atomic settlements, with an emphasis on reduced costs and enhanced transparency. The SEC will review the company’s application to replicate its European success.
Ethereum Market Update Amidst 21X Industry Impact
Did you know? The 2025 establishment of 21X marked a new era in capital markets akin to the advent of Spotify, changing how markets operate with 24/7 access and instantaneous transactions.
According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,565.49, showing a 0.43% dip in 24 hours but climbing 10.44% over the past week. Its market cap stands at $551.07 billion, with a trading volume of $34.67 billion, marking a 6.57% decrease.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:26 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Coincu research indicates tremendous potential impact from 21X’s launch, forecasting innovations in trading efficiency and regulatory compliance. Use of public blockchains like Ethereum may drive systemic shifts, enhancing market dynamism and liquidity.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/21x-us-market-blockchain-exchange/