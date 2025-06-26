Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 reaches $9.3 billion in trading volume in four months

PANews
2025/06/26 09:50

PANews reported on June 26 that according to BeInCrypto, the ruble stablecoin A7A5 issued by Kyrgyzstan has achieved a trading volume of $9.3 billion in four months, but its current market value is only $156 million. On-chain data shows that most of the stablecoin's trading volume is concentrated in the sanctioned Russian exchange Grinex (formerly Garantex), and the high-frequency turnover of the same batch of accounts has pushed up the trading data.

It is worth noting that there is evidence that A7A5's ruble reserves are actually stored in the Russian state-owned bank Promsvyazbank, which mainly serves the Russian defense industry. Russian Finance Ministry officials have publicly stated that they will use such stablecoins to challenge the dominance of the US dollar. Analysis points out that this abnormal transaction pattern shows that Russia may circumvent international sanctions through Kyrgyzstan's stablecoin project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Algorand
ALGO$0.2397-6.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

U.S. stocks shed gains on Friday, with renewed trade war jitters and weak jobs data spooking investors and sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 500 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, while the S&P…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09737-2.55%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13857-0.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02438-3.94%
U
U$0.02862+186.20%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 21:55

Trending News

More

Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

Dow dips 500 points amid weak jobs data, trade war jitters

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.