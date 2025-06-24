Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly $200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds $1 billion

PANews
2025/06/24 21:03

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Information , Polymarket is about to complete a round of financing of nearly US$200 million, and the company's valuation exceeds US$1 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

