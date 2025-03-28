Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

PANews
2025/03/28 15:54
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.03-6.13%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01161-3.16%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01823-8.85%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00697-5.42%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the crypto world, a "money printing machine" is running at an astonishing efficiency: the stablecoin giant Tether. With a team of only a hundred people, this company serves hundreds of millions of users around the world and generates tens of billions of dollars in profits. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has not only achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, but has also led Tether from marginal innovation to the center of the global financial stage through strategic layout.

Today, Tether not only sits firmly on the throne of stablecoin dominance, but also extends its tentacles into diversified fields such as mining, media, and agriculture through large-scale investments, embarking on an ambitious global expansion war.

A team of 100 people made tens of billions in profits and became the seventh largest buyer of U.S. debt

As the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Tether has transformed from an initial niche financial experiment into a giant in the crypto industry, demonstrating amazing profitability and market influence.

Over the past decade, Tether's publicly disclosed net profit has reached tens of billions of dollars. Although Tether lacked detailed financial data disclosed regularly in its early development stages, the company began to fully disclose financial reports in 2022 to improve transparency. According to comprehensive public data, Tether's cumulative net profit reached at least US$19.9 billion in just over two years from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the end of 2024.

Especially in 2024, Tether achieved a total profit of more than US$13 billion with a lean team of only about 150 employees, equivalent to an average profit of about US$93 million per employee. This figure makes it one of the companies with the highest per capita profitability in the world, far exceeding traditional financial giants such as BlackRock, and even comparable to Visa in terms of trading volume.

From the perspective of profit composition, U.S. Treasury bonds are undoubtedly Tether's core profit engine. Since the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates in 2022, Tether has invested a large amount of reserve funds in U.S. Treasury bonds, gradually becoming one of the main buyers of U.S. Treasury bonds. In 2024 alone, Tether purchased $33.1 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds, becoming the seventh largest buyer of U.S. Treasury bonds, exceeding countries such as Canada, Mexico, Norway, South Korea, Germany and Saudi Arabia. The quarterly reserve report as of the end of December last year showed that the total value of U.S. Treasury bonds held by Tether was $94 billion.

In addition to asset allocation, the widespread adoption of stablecoin USDT is also an important pillar of Tether's profit capture. As a digital asset anchored to the US dollar, USDT not only surpasses the limitations of traditional financial instruments in terms of functionality, but also plays multiple roles in global financial transactions: in high-inflation countries such as Venezuela and Turkey, USDT has become the preferred tool for residents to fight against the depreciation of their own currencies and circumvent capital controls, providing a safe haven for people in economically turbulent areas. In some restricted markets and gray areas, USDT is a flexible and difficult-to-track financial medium.

Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

Today, USDT is dominating the global stablecoin market and has become the most widely used stablecoin. According to DeFiLlama data, as of March 28, 2025, the issuance scale of USDT has exceeded 143.7 billion US dollars, with a market value of over 144.8 billion US dollars, accounting for about 61.9% of the stablecoin market. According to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, the number of USDT users worldwide is conservatively estimated to have exceeded 400 million, and the growth momentum is rapid. He expects it to reach 1 billion soon.

Behind the scenes, the person in charge was an Italian plastic surgeon

The mastermind and actual helmsman of the largest cryptocurrency printing press is recognized as Tether's former chief financial officer, Devasini. According to Forbes estimates, Devasini owns 47% of the shares, making him the largest shareholder of Tether, with a net worth of $9.2 billion. However, this core figure of Tether maintains a low-key life in Lugano, the Bitcoin center of Switzerland, and rarely accepts interviews. Even his business card reads "No title, no job, nothing."

Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

Devasini's experience is quite legendary. According to a previous report by the Wall Street Journal, Giancarlo Devasini, who was born in Turin, Italy, was originally a plastic surgeon and later did electronic product import business in Hong Kong. In 1995, Italian prosecutors accused him of participating in a software piracy gang and committing fraud. After that, Devasini founded the technology company Solo in Italy. The company's annual revenue once exceeded 100 million euros, and he later sold it before the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008. Today, this Italian, who is about 60 years old, has become one of the core figures in crypto finance.

It all started in 2012, when the Bitcoin white paper sparked Devasini's interest in cryptocurrency. He posted a message on a Bitcoin forum asking if anyone was willing to buy DVDs or CDs for 0.01 Bitcoin each (about 11 cents at the time), promising free shipping for large orders.

It was during that period that Devasini also met Raphael Nicolle, the founder of Bitfinex. With his rich business experience and connections, he established key banking relationships for Bitfinex and promoted the internationalization of the platform, including moving the registered place to the British Virgin Islands and setting up the headquarters in Hong Kong, and gradually became a core figure of Bitfinex. In 2014, he co-founded Tether with Bitfinex executives and launched USDT.

Devasini is deeply involved in Tether's issuance decisions and fund management, and plays a key role in cooperation with major customers. For example, Alameda Research once applied for and obtained billions of dollars in USDT support from Tether, and Devasini is considered to be the driving force behind the scenes. Bloomberg quoted chat records submitted by former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison as showing that Devasini once said to Alameda traders: "We are a big family... We will conquer the world." FTX founder SBF also supported Devasini in a public interview, saying, "Devasini is very proud of the career he has built at Bitfinex and Tether. He responds around the clock, not just to crises or incredible opportunities, but also to daily operations. Those 'unfounded criticisms' of Tether seem rash."

In addition, there are reports that Devasini is actively seeking political allies to obtain regulatory "umbrella" for Tether. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Devasini privately stated last year that Howard Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald and US Secretary of Commerce, would use his political influence to defuse the threats facing Tether. US Senator Elizabeth Warren also pressured Howard Lutnick during his nomination to explain his relationship with Tether. It should be noted that Cantor manages part of Tether's reserves and holds 5% ownership. But Tether denied the market's claim that Lutnick influenced regulatory actions.

Today, Tether is expanding at an astonishing rate, and Devasini has also moved from behind the scenes to the strategic forefront, becoming the chairman of the group, focusing on macroeconomic strategies aimed at deepening the application of USDT in global digital assets.

Diversification strategy accelerates, mining and media receive heavy investment

Against the backdrop of stricter regulation and intensified market competition, Tether is weaving a cross-industry business network through diversified investments.

Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, Tether has publicly disclosed a total of 22 investment projects since 2021, spanning multiple fields such as encryption, media, sports, agriculture, commodities, biotechnology, etc. Among them, the encryption field is Tether's core investment direction, especially in mining, payment, stablecoins, wallets and other tracks, accounting for more than half of the total investment.

In terms of the scale of funds, Tether's investment in mining is the most generous, with a cumulative investment of more than US$2.1 billion, far exceeding other fields. The largest investment was in the German mining company Northern Data AG, to which Tether provided US$575 million in debt financing and a credit line of US$610 million. Volcano Energy, Northern Data and Bitdeer also received hundreds of millions of dollars in investment. The second largest investment was in the media industry, with Tether's total investment reaching US$780 million, most of which was invested in Rumble ($775 million). PANews once mentioned in a report that this high investment has a strong political color and is more like a business backed by the Trump circle . Rumble has a deep relationship with US President Trump and is even called "Trump concept stock" by the outside world. Narya Capital Management, the venture capital fund of US Vice President JD Vance, has also participated in Rumble's investment. In the agricultural field, Tether holds up to 70% of the shares of Argentine agricultural giant Adecoagro through two investments, with a total amount of more than US$710 million. In addition, Tether acquired a majority stake in biotechnology company Blackrock Neurotech for US$200 million, with a valuation of US$350 million.

From a time perspective, Tether mainly focused on crypto construction, especially mining and payment, from 2021 to September 2024. Since then, its investment pace has significantly accelerated, and its strategic direction has become more diversified, gradually expanding from a single field to a global layout across multiple industries.

Although Tether has successfully built a powerful crypto business empire through diversified investments and dominance in the stablecoin market, as the crypto market matures and the regulatory environment continues to change, Tether will face more complex challenges in the future. This will depend on how to balance innovation, compliance and expansion in the ever-changing global arena.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03055+205.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-10.88%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003095+3.23%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05558-2.31%
MAY
MAY$0.05006-5.91%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000661-3.50%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-4.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532-7.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:31

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years