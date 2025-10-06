🌍📅 Market Watch — 06.10.2025 📅🌍

Today’s macro calendar looks calm, with no major data expected to shake global markets. ⚖️

📊 Key Highlights:

🇪🇺 Eurozone: Focus on retail sales and several ECB speeches — from De Guindos, Lane, and President Lagarde.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: September Construction PMI expected at 46.1 (previous 45.5). BoE Governor Bailey will also take the stage later today.

🕒 Today’s Schedule (BST):

• 08:15 — ECB De Guindos Speaks

• 09:00 — ECB Lane Speaks

• 09:30 — UK Construction PMI

• 18:00 — ECB President Lagarde Speaks

• 18:30 — BoE Governor Bailey Speaks

💡 A quiet day could bring calm trading — or set the stage for tomorrow’s volatility.

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🌍📅 Market Watch — 06.10.2025 📅🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.