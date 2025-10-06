Will XDC hit $1 dollar?

XDC’s daily chart shows a clear falling wedge from late July into early October, with price compressing between descending trend lines and now pressing the upper boundary near the 50 day EMA around 0.0773. A decisive daily close above this downtrend line would confirm a breakout and shift momentum to the upside. This setup points […]
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