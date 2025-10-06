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The post Ethereum Set to Outrun Bitcoin Again This Cycle: Raoul Pal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liquidity expansion and debt management drive stronger long-term crypto performance. Bitcoin has compounded ~100% annually since 2012, Ethereum about 133%. Ethereum could soon take momentum from Bitcoin, targeting new all-time highs. Macro investor Raoul Pal believes the crypto market has entered a longer-than-usual bull cycle, one that could run deep into 2026 as global liquidity expands and debt pressures mount. In his latest interview on Real Vision. Pal said that this cycle “has more runway than people realize,” adding that Ethereum (ETH) looks set to regain momentum over Bitcoin (BTC). Understanding Why Crypto Will Outshine Macro Drivers: Debasement, Inflation, and Liquidity Central banks and governments are increasing liquidity to manage debt at roughly 8% annually. Combined with inflation, this sets an 11% hurdle rate for investments. Assets that fail to meet this threshold lose value in real terms. Bonds and cash fall short, while crypto provides a way to preserve and grow purchasing power over time. Liquidity as the Dominant Factor According to Pal, liquidity, not earnings or geopolitics, remains the dominant factor behind asset prices. He said that liquidity explains about 96% of tech stock variability and roughly 90% of Bitcoin’s. This framework shows why crypto often rises when conventional indicators appear weak, making macro conditions more relevant than short-term noise. Historical Performance and Crypto’s Edge Pal said Bitcoin has delivered about 130% annual growth since 2012, even with major drawdowns of 64%, 73%, and 56%. Ethereum has compounded at roughly 133% per year and has consistently outperformed Bitcoin in past cycles. Early-stage networks like Solana and Sui have delivered steeper gains during adoption phases. Pal argues that concentrated exposure to crypto may be more effective than broad diversification in this environment. Related: Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Track $4,200 Support As Liquidity Clusters Signal Whale Targets Looking Ahead: ETH… The post Ethereum Set to Outrun Bitcoin Again This Cycle: Raoul Pal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liquidity expansion and debt management drive stronger long-term crypto performance. Bitcoin has compounded ~100% annually since 2012, Ethereum about 133%. Ethereum could soon take momentum from Bitcoin, targeting new all-time highs. Macro investor Raoul Pal believes the crypto market has entered a longer-than-usual bull cycle, one that could run deep into 2026 as global liquidity expands and debt pressures mount. In his latest interview on Real Vision. Pal said that this cycle “has more runway than people realize,” adding that Ethereum (ETH) looks set to regain momentum over Bitcoin (BTC). Understanding Why Crypto Will Outshine Macro Drivers: Debasement, Inflation, and Liquidity Central banks and governments are increasing liquidity to manage debt at roughly 8% annually. Combined with inflation, this sets an 11% hurdle rate for investments. Assets that fail to meet this threshold lose value in real terms. Bonds and cash fall short, while crypto provides a way to preserve and grow purchasing power over time. Liquidity as the Dominant Factor According to Pal, liquidity, not earnings or geopolitics, remains the dominant factor behind asset prices. He said that liquidity explains about 96% of tech stock variability and roughly 90% of Bitcoin’s. This framework shows why crypto often rises when conventional indicators appear weak, making macro conditions more relevant than short-term noise. Historical Performance and Crypto’s Edge Pal said Bitcoin has delivered about 130% annual growth since 2012, even with major drawdowns of 64%, 73%, and 56%. Ethereum has compounded at roughly 133% per year and has consistently outperformed Bitcoin in past cycles. Early-stage networks like Solana and Sui have delivered steeper gains during adoption phases. Pal argues that concentrated exposure to crypto may be more effective than broad diversification in this environment. Related: Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Track $4,200 Support As Liquidity Clusters Signal Whale Targets Looking Ahead: ETH…

Ethereum Set to Outrun Bitcoin Again This Cycle: Raoul Pal

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:41
3 min read
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  • Liquidity expansion and debt management drive stronger long-term crypto performance.
  • Bitcoin has compounded ~100% annually since 2012, Ethereum about 133%.
  • Ethereum could soon take momentum from Bitcoin, targeting new all-time highs.

Macro investor Raoul Pal believes the crypto market has entered a longer-than-usual bull cycle, one that could run deep into 2026 as global liquidity expands and debt pressures mount. In his latest interview on Real Vision. Pal said that this cycle “has more runway than people realize,” adding that Ethereum (ETH) looks set to regain momentum over Bitcoin (BTC).

Understanding Why Crypto Will Outshine

Macro Drivers: Debasement, Inflation, and Liquidity

Central banks and governments are increasing liquidity to manage debt at roughly 8% annually. Combined with inflation, this sets an 11% hurdle rate for investments. Assets that fail to meet this threshold lose value in real terms. Bonds and cash fall short, while crypto provides a way to preserve and grow purchasing power over time.

Liquidity as the Dominant Factor

According to Pal, liquidity, not earnings or geopolitics, remains the dominant factor behind asset prices.

He said that liquidity explains about 96% of tech stock variability and roughly 90% of Bitcoin’s. This framework shows why crypto often rises when conventional indicators appear weak, making macro conditions more relevant than short-term noise.

Historical Performance and Crypto’s Edge

Pal said Bitcoin has delivered about 130% annual growth since 2012, even with major drawdowns of 64%, 73%, and 56%. Ethereum has compounded at roughly 133% per year and has consistently outperformed Bitcoin in past cycles.

Early-stage networks like Solana and Sui have delivered steeper gains during adoption phases. Pal argues that concentrated exposure to crypto may be more effective than broad diversification in this environment.

Related: Ethereum Price Prediction: Analysts Track $4,200 Support As Liquidity Clusters Signal Whale Targets

Looking Ahead: ETH vs BTC and Beyond

Pal expects Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin in the current cycle due to its adoption trajectory. However, Bitcoin remains the core of crypto portfolios, providing stability and steady compounding returns. 

Source: X

Echoing Pal’s view, another analyst said Ethereum looks ready to take momentum from Bitcoin. If ETH breaks its short-term highs, it could move toward setting a new all-time high. It seems very likely that we’ll be getting into a stage that $ETH is going to take over the momentum from $BTC,” Poppe said.

Related: Ethereum Foundation Converts $4.5M in ETH to Stablecoins via CoWSwap

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ethereum-set-to-outrun-bitcoin-again-this-cycle-raoul-pal/

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