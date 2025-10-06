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The post Judge Blocks Trump’s Bid To Send National Guard From Other States To Oregon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops in Oregon, expanding an earlier order after the president attempted to deploy members of the California and Texas National Guard in the city of Portland in an apparent bid to circumvent an earlier order halting the deployment of the Oregon National Guard. Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon. Getty Images Key Facts On Sunday, California joined Oregon’s lawsuit challenging Trump’s move to deploy 200 federalized California National Guard personnel in Los Angeles to Portland. The Pentagon had also issued a memorandum seeking to deploy members of the Texas National Guard in Portland and Chicago, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he had approved. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the temporary restraining order late on Sunday after she questioned the administration’s attorney on how the bid to send troops from Texas and California was not “in direct contravention” of the order she issued Saturday. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect till October 19, and the court will schedule a telephone hearing on October 17 to “address whether this Second Temporary Restraining Order should be extended for another 14 days.” Trump and other senior administration officials have not yet commented on the ruling. What Have Oregon And California State Leaders Said? In a statement issued on X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said: “We just won in court — again. A federal judge BLOCKED Donald Trump’s unlawful attempt to DEPLOY 300 OF OUR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO PORTLAND.” Oregon State Attorney General Dan Rayfield also issued a statement on social media saying: “Late tonight, a federal judge… The post Judge Blocks Trump’s Bid To Send National Guard From Other States To Oregon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops in Oregon, expanding an earlier order after the president attempted to deploy members of the California and Texas National Guard in the city of Portland in an apparent bid to circumvent an earlier order halting the deployment of the Oregon National Guard. Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon. Getty Images Key Facts On Sunday, California joined Oregon’s lawsuit challenging Trump’s move to deploy 200 federalized California National Guard personnel in Los Angeles to Portland. The Pentagon had also issued a memorandum seeking to deploy members of the Texas National Guard in Portland and Chicago, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he had approved. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the temporary restraining order late on Sunday after she questioned the administration’s attorney on how the bid to send troops from Texas and California was not “in direct contravention” of the order she issued Saturday. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect till October 19, and the court will schedule a telephone hearing on October 17 to “address whether this Second Temporary Restraining Order should be extended for another 14 days.” Trump and other senior administration officials have not yet commented on the ruling. What Have Oregon And California State Leaders Said? In a statement issued on X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said: “We just won in court — again. A federal judge BLOCKED Donald Trump’s unlawful attempt to DEPLOY 300 OF OUR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO PORTLAND.” Oregon State Attorney General Dan Rayfield also issued a statement on social media saying: “Late tonight, a federal judge…

Judge Blocks Trump’s Bid To Send National Guard From Other States To Oregon

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:52
2 min read
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Topline

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops in Oregon, expanding an earlier order after the president attempted to deploy members of the California and Texas National Guard in the city of Portland in an apparent bid to circumvent an earlier order halting the deployment of the Oregon National Guard.

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon.

Getty Images

Key Facts

On Sunday, California joined Oregon’s lawsuit challenging Trump’s move to deploy 200 federalized California National Guard personnel in Los Angeles to Portland.

The Pentagon had also issued a memorandum seeking to deploy members of the Texas National Guard in Portland and Chicago, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he had approved.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the temporary restraining order late on Sunday after she questioned the administration’s attorney on how the bid to send troops from Texas and California was not “in direct contravention” of the order she issued Saturday.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect till October 19, and the court will schedule a telephone hearing on October 17 to “address whether this Second Temporary Restraining Order should be extended for another 14 days.”

Trump and other senior administration officials have not yet commented on the ruling.

What Have Oregon And California State Leaders Said?

In a statement issued on X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said: “We just won in court — again. A federal judge BLOCKED Donald Trump’s unlawful attempt to DEPLOY 300 OF OUR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO PORTLAND.” Oregon State Attorney General Dan Rayfield also issued a statement on social media saying: “Late tonight, a federal judge issued a sweeping new order prohibiting the president from deploying National Guard forces—from any state or DC—to Oregon. The president can’t keep playing whack-a-mole w/ different states’ Guard units to get around court orders & the rule of law.” In a video statement accompanying the post, Rayfield said Trump’s move to deploy the Texas National Guard in Oregon came after the state sued to pause his efforts to send in troops from California.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/10/06/judge-temporarily-blocks-trumps-deployment-of-national-guard-troops-from-any-state-in-oregon/

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