US national debt rises by an eye-watering $6B every day

The US national debt is nearing $38 trillion, with many more now seeing Bitcoin’s appeal as a viable alternative to the dollar.
Investors are turning to safe-haven assets, such as Bitcoin and gold, as the US national debt is nearing a record-breaking $38 trillion.
America’s national debt, currently $37.9 trillion, is rising by $69,890 per second — or nearly $4.2 million per minute — over the last year, according to the US Congress Joint Economic Committee’s (JEC) debt dashboard.
That equates to a staggering $6 billion per day — larger than the gross domestic product of over 30 countries, according to data from Worldometer.
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