Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment. According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever […]Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment. According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever […]

VanEck Report Shows Ethereum Cooling After Strong Summer Surge

Author: Tronweekly
Source: Tronweekly
2025/10/06 12:00
3 min read
Ethereum
ETH$1,836.41-8.41%
Oasis
ROSE$0.008083-11.65%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Ethereum
  • Ethereum prepares for its December Fusaka upgrade to expand blob capacity and improve Layer-2 validation.
  • September saw ETH prices fall 2%, while BTC gained 7%, marking a slowdown after a strong summer performance.
  • Blob usage hit new highs since the Dencun upgrade, with Base and World Chain accounting for 60% of L2 data.

Ethereum’s market performance took a breather in September, with ETH sliding 2% after two months of strong gains. Bitcoin, by comparison, rose 7%, highlighting a shift in trader sentiment.

According to VanEck’s latest report, daily Ethereum transactions dropped by 8.7% to 47.2 million, down from August’s record 51.7 million but still the second-highest level ever recorded.

Decentralized exchange volumes also cooled, falling 20.3% to $111.9 billion from the previous month’s record of $140.5 billion. Despite the decline, it remained the third-largest volume month in Ethereum’s history.

Stablecoin transfers followed a similar trend, slipping 4% to $1.74 trillion but maintaining a strong 105% increase year-to-date. These figures show that Ethereum’s network activity remains robust, even amid short-term market corrections.

Also Read: Ethereum Eyes $4,750 After $2 Billion USDT Mint Sparks Rally

Fusaka Upgrade Marks Next Phase in Ethereum’s Scaling

Looking ahead, Ethereum’s upcoming upgrade, Fusaka, in December 2025, will prove significant for improving the network’s scalability. 

With this upgrade, the network is introducing Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), which is a new mechanism that enables validators to verify blocks without downloading blob data in its entirety.

This decreases bandwidth intensity and storage pressure on nodes and makes Ethereum more efficient for Layer-2 rollup usage.

Fusaka extends the path paved by the March 2025 Dencun upgrade that originally implemented blob storage for low-cost data posting.

Developers just increased the blob cap from three to six per block after network robustness was assured, and, for the first time since Dencun was launched, average blob usage hit that six-blob mark.

Data from Dune Analytics indicates that Base from Coinbase and World Chain from Worldcoin command up to 60% of all Layer-2 submissions of data to Ethereum, and that is rising demand for low-cost scaling.

The Long-Term Impact on Ethereum’s Economics

Fusaka is likely to increase blob capacity even more, reducing Layer-2 transaction fees and stimulating more on-chain usage. Although this transition may decrease direct fee burns on Ethereum’s mainnet, it solidifies ETH’s place as a monetary asset that is key to network security.

Data from Artemis.xyz shows that falling Layer-1 fees result in higher dilution for non-stakers, supported by the increasing significance of staking in ETH’s economy.

Also Read: Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes $8,000 as Whale Accumulation Fuels Momentum


Market Opportunity
Ethereum Logo
Ethereum Price(ETH)
$1,836.41
$1,836.41$1,836.41
-4.10%
USD
Ethereum (ETH) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#On-chain#Staking#Whale#Mainnet

You May Also Like

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

BitcoinWorld Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’ Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack issued a notable warning on Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:35
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

TLDR: Cango Inc. raised $65M from leadership, issuing 49.2M shares settled in USDT on March 31, 2026. DL Holdings received a $10M convertible note and warrants
Share
Blockonomi2026/04/02 18:51

Trending News

More

Jeffrey Huang Faces 7 Liquidations in 2 Days, Opens New 25x Leveraged ETH Long

Supreme Court hands Alabama GOP a major win

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

MAGA feuds as $100M meant for America's 250th birthday gets redirected: report

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$65,981.63
$65,981.63$65,981.63

-1.96%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,832.41
$1,832.41$1,832.41

-4.31%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$72.92
$72.92$72.92

-4.54%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2011
$1.2011$1.2011

-1.72%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage