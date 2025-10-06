Bitcoin mining company Cango mined about 616 bitcoins in September, bringing its total holdings to 5,810.

PANews reported on October 6 that the crypto mining company Cango released its September production and mining update. This month, Cango mined a total of 616.6 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to 5,810.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17