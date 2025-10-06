The total market value of the NFTStrategy ecosystem is close to US$340 million

PANews reported on October 6th that official website data showed that the total market capitalization of the NFTStrategy ecosystem has reached nearly $340 million, with approximately $13.06 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours. The leading NFTStrategy, PunkStrategy (PUNKSTR), briefly exceeded $320 million.
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