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The post Hints And Answer For Monday, October 6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The weekend is over and Monday is here. Don’t get too excited, now. Here in the desert mountains, fall is kicking into high gear. The aspens are all turning yellow up in the higher elevations. In the town itself, leaves are just starting to turn. Halloween decorations are popping up hither and thither, including my own abode. Tis the season, folks. Now let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: STARE (12 words remaining) The Hint: Entertain. The Clue: This Wordle starts and ends with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. STARE was a good opening guess, leaving me with three… The post Hints And Answer For Monday, October 6 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The weekend is over and Monday is here. Don’t get too excited, now. Here in the desert mountains, fall is kicking into high gear. The aspens are all turning yellow up in the higher elevations. In the town itself, leaves are just starting to turn. Halloween decorations are popping up hither and thither, including my own abode. Tis the season, folks. Now let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: STARE (12 words remaining) The Hint: Entertain. The Clue: This Wordle starts and ends with a vowel. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. STARE was a good opening guess, leaving me with three…

Hints And Answer For Monday, October 6

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 09:08
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The weekend is over and Monday is here. Don’t get too excited, now. Here in the desert mountains, fall is kicking into high gear. The aspens are all turning yellow up in the higher elevations. In the town itself, leaves are just starting to turn. Halloween decorations are popping up hither and thither, including my own abode. Tis the season, folks. Now let’s solve this Wordle!

Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: STARE (12 words remaining)

The Hint: Entertain.

The Clue: This Wordle starts and ends with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

STARE was a good opening guess, leaving me with three colorful boxes and just 12 remaining solutions. I very nearly guessed AMUSE for my second guess, but ended up going with PAUSE instead. Alas! Oh well, I still got it in three.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 1 point for guessing in three and 0 for tying. Our October totals tiptoe up:

Erik: 6 points

Wordle Bot: 4 point

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

“Amuse” comes from the Middle French amuser meaning “to divert or entertain,” which originally meant “to cause someone to muse” or “to deceive, delude.” It’s formed from the prefix a- (meaning “to” or “at”) + muser (“to ponder, dream, waste time”). The sense shifted from “to bewilder” to “to entertain” in the 17th century.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/05/todays-wordle-1570-hints-and-answer-for-monday-october-6/

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