Bitwise Executive: Solana Will Become Wall Street's Preferred Stablecoin Network

PANews reported on October 5 that according to Cointelegraph, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of crypto asset management company Bitwise, believes that despite Ethereum's dominance, Solana's speed, throughput and finality make it particularly attractive and will become the preferred network for Wall Street stablecoins and tokenization of real-world assets.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46