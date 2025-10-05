Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
September proved to be a quieter month for the blockchain industry, with network revenues across major cryptocurrencies declining due to diminished market volatility. While some networks experienced sharper drops, others maintained resilience amid shifting investor sentiment. This trend sheds light on how market dynamics influence the economic activity on blockchain platforms, impacting everything from transaction [...]September proved to be a quieter month for the blockchain industry, with network revenues across major cryptocurrencies declining due to diminished market volatility. While some networks experienced sharper drops, others maintained resilience amid shifting investor sentiment. This trend sheds light on how market dynamics influence the economic activity on blockchain platforms, impacting everything from transaction [...]

VanEck Reports 16% Drop in Crypto Network Revenue in September

Author: Crypto Breaking News
Source: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/05 05:59
3 min read
Major
MAJOR$0.05027-6.16%
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.127-6.20%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Vaneck Reports 16% Drop In Crypto Network Revenue In September

September proved to be a quieter month for the blockchain industry, with network revenues across major cryptocurrencies declining due to diminished market volatility. While some networks experienced sharper drops, others maintained resilience amid shifting investor sentiment. This trend sheds light on how market dynamics influence the economic activity on blockchain platforms, impacting everything from transaction fees to DeFi and NFT markets. Experts continue to monitor these shifts to assess the broader health of the crypto ecosystem amid ongoing regulatory and technological developments.

  • Blockchain network revenues fell by 16% MoM in September, influenced by lower market volatility.
  • Ethereum’s revenue dropped 6%, Solana’s 11%, and Tron’s fees decreased 37% after gas fee reductions in August.
  • Reduced volatility led to fewer arbitrage opportunities, impacting transaction fees and network income.
  • Tron remains the top revenue-generating blockchain, with over $3.6 billion in annual earnings, surpassing Ethereum.
  • Stablecoin activity on Tron continues to grow, with over half of Tether USDT supply issued on its network, supporting the global digital dollar infrastructure.

Network revenues across the blockchain ecosystem experienced a 16% month-over-month decline in September, driven largely by a slowdown in market activity. According to asset manager VanEck, this downturn aligns with reduced volatility in key cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s revenue fell by 6%, while Solana’s dropped by 11%. Tron, however, saw a significant 37% decrease in fees following a governance proposal that cut gas fees by over 50% in August, which temporarily boosted transaction volume.

The decline in revenues was primarily linked to lower price swings in underlying tokens. Ethereum (ETH) volatility decreased by 40%, Solana (SOL) by 16%, and Bitcoin (BTC) by 26% during September. As the report explains, “With reduced volatility for digital assets, there are fewer arbitrage opportunities to compel traders to pay high priority fees.” This decrease in market activity translates into fewer incentives for increased network fees, which are a critical metric for measuring economic activity within crypto ecosystems.

Market analysts and investors closely monitor network revenues and fees to gauge overall health and growth prospects within the crypto space. Despite recent declines, these metrics provide valuable insight into blockchain activity, DeFi, and NFT markets, which continue to evolve against a backdrop of ongoing crypto regulation debates.

Related: Ethereum’s revenue dropped 44% in August despite reaching an all-time high

Tron’s Revenue Dominance Continues

Tron remains the leader in revenue generation among crypto networks, with data indicating it earned over $3.6 billion in the past year — significantly surpassing Ethereum’s $1 billion, despite ETH reaching record highs. Tron’s revenue is primarily driven by its prominent role in stablecoin settlements, with more than 51% of all circulating Tether USDT issued on its blockchain.

The stablecoin market has seen sustained growth, with a valuation surpassing $292 billion in October 2025 — a trend that has persisted since 2023, according to RWA.XYZ. Stablecoins are increasingly vital in the crypto ecosystem, facilitating seamless cross-border transactions with minimal fees, near-instant settlement times, and 24/7 trading — all without traditional banking infrastructure.

FeesA comparison of crypto network fees over the last year. Source: Token Terminal

As regulatory scrutiny increases globally, blockchain-based stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin continue to solidify their role in the digital economy. The ability to transfer assets across borders quickly and efficiently positions stablecoins and blockchain protocols like Tron at the forefront of the next phase of financial innovation, with widespread implications for the future of crypto regulation and global markets.

This article was originally published as VanEck Reports 16% Drop in Crypto Network Revenue in September on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Market Opportunity
Major Logo
Major Price(MAJOR)
$0.05027
$0.05027$0.05027
-3.15%
USD
Major (MAJOR) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#DeFi#RWA#Stablecoins#NFT

You May Also Like

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network has once again captured the attention of the crypto community following the latest update to its Base Mining Rate. Data shared by community sourc
Share
Hokanews2026/06/03 09:57
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Japanese Yen Pressures 160.00 Level Against Dollar as Markets Test Intervention Resolve

Pi Network Moves Toward Instant Global Mainnet Rollout

Pi Network’s Silent Strategy Explained: Why Building Matters More Than Hype

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,009.54
$66,009.54$66,009.54

-1.92%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,832.81
$1,832.81$1,832.81

-4.29%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$72.92
$72.92$72.92

-4.54%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00095
$1.00095$1.00095

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2018
$1.2018$1.2018

-1.66%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage