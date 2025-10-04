Tether Expands into Gold with $200M Tokenized Treasury Plan

Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […] Tether, in partnership with Antalpha Platform, is raising $200 million from investors to launch a gold-backed digital asset treasury that will accumulate Tether Gold (XAUt) tokens. The plan marks a major expansion in Tether’s push into tokenized commodities. XAUt at the Core of the Treasury The new treasury will stockpile XAUt, Tether’s gold-backed token launched […]