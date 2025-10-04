CleanSpark’s Bitcoin (BTC) Stack Rose to More Than 13K in September

Bitcoin BTC$121,800.78 miner CleanSpark (CLSK) ended September with record production and a growing BTC treasury as it wrapped up a transformative fiscal year, the company said in a press release Friday.

The Las Vegas-based mining firm produced 629 bitcoin during the month, averaging nearly 21 coins a day, and sold 445 BTC for about $49 million at an average price of $109,568.

Its operational hashrate averaged 45.6 EH/s with fleet efficiency reaching 16.07 J/Th.

The company’s holdings rose to more than 13,000 self-mined BTC, underscoring its strategy of using bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Over the past year, CleanSpark expanded capacity with the purchase of GRIID Infrastructure, launched a derivatives program to manage volatility and fund operations and strengthened its balance sheet with $650 million in convertible notes and $400 million in bitcoin-backed credit facilities.

Chief executive Matt Schultz said September was “monumental,” in the release, highlighting new leadership appointments and an additional $200 million in credit capacity.

With 1.03 gigawatts (GW) of power under contract and 808 megawatts (MW) in use, CleanSpark is positioning itself as one of the industry’s largest self-operated miners heading into fiscal 2026.

CleanSpark shares were 5.7% higher in early trade, around $16.00.

Read more: CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime