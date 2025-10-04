The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins to fund research, grants, and donations.

PANews reported on October 4 that the Ethereum Foundation (EF) tweeted that it plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoW's TWAP function to fund research, grants and donations. PANews reported on October 4 that the Ethereum Foundation (EF) tweeted that it plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoW's TWAP function to fund research, grants and donations.