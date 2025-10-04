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With Visa accelerating stablecoin plans, presaging broader adoption of the Genius Act and regulatory alignment for digital currencies, traders are looking for altcoins that will surf this wave of mainstream acceptance. Attention is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  At $0.035 and 55% sold in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has twin lending infrastructure, […]With Visa accelerating stablecoin plans, presaging broader adoption of the Genius Act and regulatory alignment for digital currencies, traders are looking for altcoins that will surf this wave of mainstream acceptance. Attention is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  At $0.035 and 55% sold in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has twin lending infrastructure, […]

Traders Identify the Best Altcoin to Buy as Visa’s Stablecoin Push Signals Growing Adoption of the Genius Act

Author: Cryptopolitan
Source: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 09:00
4 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

With Visa accelerating stablecoin plans, presaging broader adoption of the Genius Act and regulatory alignment for digital currencies, traders are looking for altcoins that will surf this wave of mainstream acceptance. Attention is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

At $0.035 and 55% sold in Phase 6 of its presale, MUTM has twin lending infrastructure, real-utility, and non-custodial smart contracts offering investors a utility-driven option in a growing DeFi market. With over 16,710 holders and $16.7 million raised, Mutuum Finance is attracting the attention of retail and whale investors as well and is a high-upside altcoin that can leverage rising institutional and regulatory adoption patterns.

Visa Stablecoin Initiative Represents Growing Institutional Onboarding and Regulatory Clarity

Visa’s intention to test a platform allowing businesses to make cross-border business-to-business payments using stablecoins is a strong step toward crypto mainstream onboarding. By eliminating the need for local account pre-funding, the initiative can bring faster cross-border payments and reduced capital inefficiency to banks, remittance companies, and other financial institutions. 

The program has backing from the U.S. Genius Act, which gave stablecoin issuers clear regulatory guidance and enabled companies to have confidence experimenting with digital currencies without a cloud of legal uncertainty. 

As Visa collaborates with unidentified firms and is planning to roll out the scheme next year, stablecoins shift from a niche cryptocurrency fad to core financial infrastructure, with some potential to disintermediate traditional payment rails while supporting existing networks. This institutional adoption trend of rising institutional adoption mirrors investors’ appetite for new, utility-driven digital assets, opening room for early-stage projects with credible DeFi applications to draw capital.

Mutuum Finance Presale Figures Show Lively Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees its Stage 6 presale figures skyrocket with tokens sold at $0.035, a 16.17% boost over the previous round. The demand remains high, and over 16,710 individuals have engaged with over $16.7 million committed to date, indicating increased faith within the longer-term future of the project and vision.

Mutuum Finance will award $100,000 giveaway to early adopters. It will have ten winners and award each winner with $10,000 in MUTM tokens. The project’s vision is thus to bring long-term value and enable growth in the space of community-building.

Enhanced Security and Risk Management

Security is the top priority for Mutuum Finance. To this effect, the platform introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to invite security researchers and developers to stress test and report bugs. Bugs are rated on a four-level severity level as critical, major, minor, and low for ultimate assurance against any threat.

Mutuum Finance is risk-weighted Loan-to-Value (LTV) protocol that holds adequate collateral for every asset based on its risk factor, thereby a more stable and well-balanced lending process. For containing market volatility, the protocol also maintains a buffer reserve, with excess reserves on higher-risk assets as extra collateral.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and live LTV are dynamically set to respond to prevailing market conditions at the moment to enable the protocol to actively offset volatility. Reserve multipliers are set from 10% on less risky assets to 35% on more risk assets to add a layer of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is Mutuum Finance’s top priority as well. Collateral is maximized to create maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets are employed to create lending and borrowing efficiency as flawless as possible. These structures result in low insolvency risk with a stable, sustainable DeFi protocol.

MUTM Ready for the Next Adoption Wave

Visa’s foray into stablecoins and the Genius Act bring a sea change in adoption of mainstream crypto, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is going to gain big time. Having already raised more than $16.7 million from 16,710+ investors and with Phase 6 already being 55% sold, tokens won’t budge from $0.035 for the time being. Its twin borrowing system, security knowledge, and $100,000 giveaway establish it as one DeFi project that shines. Act now to be in on the presale before the next price spike and be part of this rapidly-growing ecosystem.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

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Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
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#SEC#DeFi#Leverage#Stablecoins#Whale

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