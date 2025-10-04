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The post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-questionThe post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question

Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 08:41
2 min read
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Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?”

His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal.

For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%. 

But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains. 

If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks.

$100 billion Strategy

The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion. 

The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs.

The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century.

Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question

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