Pump.fun ATH This Year? PolyMarket Split 50/50 as $500M Meme Coin Factory Faces Crash Fears

Polymarket bettors are split 50/50 on whether Pump.fun’s token will hit a new all-time high amid record trading volume, $500M in fees, and persistent questions about the sustainability of meme-driven token ecosystems. Polymarket bettors are split 50/50 on whether Pump.fun’s token will hit a new all-time high amid record trading volume, $500M in fees, and persistent questions about the sustainability of meme-driven token ecosystems.