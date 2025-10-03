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In the bill on virtual assets 10225-d have made a total of 2538 corrections. This was stated by deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Recall, the corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading in early September 2025. At the same time, at the level of the Committee, he received approval in the spring. After that, as expected […] Сообщение More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.In the bill on virtual assets 10225-d have made a total of 2538 corrections. This was stated by deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Recall, the corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading in early September 2025. At the same time, at the level of the Committee, he received approval in the spring. After that, as expected […] Сообщение More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

More Than 2,500 Amendments Have Been Made to the Draft Law on Virtual Assets in Ukraine

Author: Incrypted
Source: Incrypted
2025/10/03 16:03
2 min read
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  • Yaroslav Zheleznyak commented on the progress of finalizing the draft law on virtual assets.
  • 2,538 amendments have been made to the document.
  • The date of the second reading is still undetermined.

In the bill on virtual assets 10225-d have made a total of 2538 corrections. This was stated by deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Recall, the corresponding bill was adopted in the first reading in early September 2025. At the same time, at the level of the Committee, he received approval in the spring.

After that, as expected by the authors, the process of finalizing the bill began. In particular, the head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy of the Verkhovna Rada Daniil Getmantsev expects that it will take 2-3 months.

In his Telegram-channel Zheleznyak made specifics, noting that 2538 edits were made to the document. Of those, 1,179 were from himself.

It seems that this is not a complete list, as earlier, according to Getmantsev, only the National Bank of Ukraine submitted 300 pages of edits.

One of the items that caused discussions was preferential taxation. This measure was opposed by Getmantsev himself.

Also, according to experts, it is necessary to make amendments to the mechanism of verification of counterparties suspected of illegal activities. This was pointed out in a comment for “RBC-Ukraine” economist of the Center for economic strategy Bogdan Slutsky:

Note that the date of the second reading of the bill is still undetermined. Earlier, Getmantsev expressed hope that the sphere will be legalized already in early 2026, but now this scenario seems too optimistic.

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