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The post Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 10:50 Stripe’s “Open Issuance” allows companies to create dollar-pegged stablecoins, using new technology to simplify the issuance process. It provides token management and compliance tools across various blockchains, targeting Fortune 500 companies and competing with Tether and USDC. Payments giant Stripe sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry today with the launch of “Open Issuance,” a groundbreaking platform that democratizes stablecoin creation by allowing any company to build, deploy, and manage their own dollar-pegged digital currencies. The announcement represents a seismic shift in the $231 billion stablecoin market, potentially ending the dominance of established players like Tether and Circle’s USDC by empowering businesses to issue their own branded tokens directly. Revolutionary Infrastructure Play Open Issuance leverages technology from Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure startup Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024. The platform handles the complex technical and regulatory requirements that previously made stablecoin issuance the exclusive domain of specialized crypto companies. “We’re essentially turning stablecoin creation into a software service,” said Michael Torres, a blockchain infrastructure analyst at Digital Asset Research. “This could trigger an explosion of corporate-issued stablecoins similar to how cloud services democratized software deployment.” The timing appears strategic, with Stripe’s payment volume surging to $1.4 trillion in 2024—representing 1.3% of global GDP. The company has been steadily rebuilding its cryptocurrency capabilities after abandoning Bitcoin payments in 2018, citing scalability concerns. Technical Capabilities and Market Impact Open Issuance provides end-to-end token management, including reserve backing, compliance monitoring, and redemption mechanisms. Companies can customize their stablecoins with specific features like programmable spending controls or automated treasury management. “The reserve management component is particularly crucial,” explained Sarah Chen, former Treasury official and current fintech consultant. “Stripe is essentially offering bank-grade custody and compliance infrastructure that most companies… The post Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 01, 2025 10:50 Stripe’s “Open Issuance” allows companies to create dollar-pegged stablecoins, using new technology to simplify the issuance process. It provides token management and compliance tools across various blockchains, targeting Fortune 500 companies and competing with Tether and USDC. Payments giant Stripe sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry today with the launch of “Open Issuance,” a groundbreaking platform that democratizes stablecoin creation by allowing any company to build, deploy, and manage their own dollar-pegged digital currencies. The announcement represents a seismic shift in the $231 billion stablecoin market, potentially ending the dominance of established players like Tether and Circle’s USDC by empowering businesses to issue their own branded tokens directly. Revolutionary Infrastructure Play Open Issuance leverages technology from Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure startup Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024. The platform handles the complex technical and regulatory requirements that previously made stablecoin issuance the exclusive domain of specialized crypto companies. “We’re essentially turning stablecoin creation into a software service,” said Michael Torres, a blockchain infrastructure analyst at Digital Asset Research. “This could trigger an explosion of corporate-issued stablecoins similar to how cloud services democratized software deployment.” The timing appears strategic, with Stripe’s payment volume surging to $1.4 trillion in 2024—representing 1.3% of global GDP. The company has been steadily rebuilding its cryptocurrency capabilities after abandoning Bitcoin payments in 2018, citing scalability concerns. Technical Capabilities and Market Impact Open Issuance provides end-to-end token management, including reserve backing, compliance monitoring, and redemption mechanisms. Companies can customize their stablecoins with specific features like programmable spending controls or automated treasury management. “The reserve management component is particularly crucial,” explained Sarah Chen, former Treasury official and current fintech consultant. “Stripe is essentially offering bank-grade custody and compliance infrastructure that most companies…

Stripe Unveils Platform Letting Firms Create Custom Stablecoins

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:57
4 min read
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James Ding
Oct 01, 2025 10:50

Stripe’s “Open Issuance” allows companies to create dollar-pegged stablecoins, using new technology to simplify the issuance process. It provides token management and compliance tools across various blockchains, targeting Fortune 500 companies and competing with Tether and USDC.





Payments giant Stripe sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry today with the launch of “Open Issuance,” a groundbreaking platform that democratizes stablecoin creation by allowing any company to build, deploy, and manage their own dollar-pegged digital currencies.

The announcement represents a seismic shift in the $231 billion stablecoin market, potentially ending the dominance of established players like Tether and Circle’s USDC by empowering businesses to issue their own branded tokens directly.

Revolutionary Infrastructure Play

Open Issuance leverages technology from Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure startup Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024. The platform handles the complex technical and regulatory requirements that previously made stablecoin issuance the exclusive domain of specialized crypto companies.

“We’re essentially turning stablecoin creation into a software service,” said Michael Torres, a blockchain infrastructure analyst at Digital Asset Research. “This could trigger an explosion of corporate-issued stablecoins similar to how cloud services democratized software deployment.”

The timing appears strategic, with Stripe’s payment volume surging to $1.4 trillion in 2024—representing 1.3% of global GDP. The company has been steadily rebuilding its cryptocurrency capabilities after abandoning Bitcoin payments in 2018, citing scalability concerns.

Technical Capabilities and Market Impact

Open Issuance provides end-to-end token management, including reserve backing, compliance monitoring, and redemption mechanisms. Companies can customize their stablecoins with specific features like programmable spending controls or automated treasury management.

“The reserve management component is particularly crucial,” explained Sarah Chen, former Treasury official and current fintech consultant. “Stripe is essentially offering bank-grade custody and compliance infrastructure that most companies couldn’t build independently.”

Early testing participants include several Fortune 500 companies exploring corporate treasury applications, according to industry sources. The platform supports multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, mirroring Stripe’s existing crypto settlement capabilities.

Strategic Positioning

The launch positions Stripe directly against traditional payment processors like Visa and Mastercard, while also challenging pure-play stablecoin issuers. CEO Patrick Collison has repeatedly characterized stablecoins as representing “the future of money,” comparing their potential impact to the historical transition from gold standard to fiat currency.

Stripe’s stablecoin strategy has evolved rapidly since re-entering crypto markets in October 2024. The company launched stablecoin-powered financial accounts across 100+ countries in May 2025, targeting regions with currency instability including Argentina, Turkey, and Colombia.

“This isn’t just about payments anymore,” noted blockchain strategist David Kim from Meridian Capital. “Stripe is building the infrastructure for a tokenized financial system where every major corporation could theoretically issue its own digital currency.”

Regulatory Landscape

The Open Issuance launch comes amid increasing regulatory clarity for stablecoins globally. The platform includes built-in compliance tools designed to meet emerging requirements in major jurisdictions, potentially accelerating adoption among risk-averse enterprises.

Industry observers suggest the move could pressure regulators to expedite stablecoin frameworks, as corporate adoption accelerates beyond traditional crypto companies into mainstream finance.

The stablecoin market has grown 340% since 2022, with institutional adoption driving much of the expansion. Open Issuance could accelerate this trend by removing technical barriers that previously limited corporate participation.

Market Reception

Early market reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with Stripe’s valuation reportedly climbing in private markets following the announcement. Competing payment processors are expected to respond with similar offerings, potentially triggering a new wave of infrastructure investment.

The platform’s success could reshape how businesses think about treasury management, cross-border payments, and customer loyalty programs. Several retail chains are reportedly exploring branded stablecoins for customer rewards and payment processing.

Open Issuance represents Stripe’s most ambitious cryptocurrency initiative to date, potentially transforming the company from a payment processor into the backbone infrastructure for a new era of corporate digital currencies.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/stripe-unveils-platform-letting-firms-create-custom-stablecoins

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