Bank of America: Global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, while cryptocurrencies saw $2.9 billion

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Jinshi, Bank of America, citing EPFR data, reported that global stocks saw a net inflow of $26 billion last week, with the technology sector seeing a record inflow of $9.3 billion. Bonds saw an inflow of $19.9 billion, cash inflows of $20.8 billion, gold inflows of $5.9 billion, and cryptocurrencies inflows of $2.9 billion. U.S. Treasury bonds saw an outflow of $7.5 billion, the sixth-highest outflow on record.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46