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The post Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth. Focus on decentralization over quick token launch. Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions. Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports. Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens. Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization “Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source. The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals. Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise. Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation. As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3,… The post Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth. Focus on decentralization over quick token launch. Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions. Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports. Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens. Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization “Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source. The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals. Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise. Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation. As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3,…

Coinbase’s Base Delays Token Release for Decentralization

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 15:31
2 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Key Points:
  • Base by Coinbase delays token release for ecosystem’s open-source growth.
  • Focus on decentralization over quick token launch.
  • Community feedback integral to Base’s strategic decisions.

Base protocol, guided by Jesse Pollak at Coinbase, aims to evolve into an open-source ecosystem akin to Linux, prioritizing decentralization and cautious token issuance, Fortune reports.

Coinbase’s strategy reflects a careful approach to align incentives with community goals, amidst growing blockchain ecosystems, without rushing to issue native tokens.

Base’s Strategic Move Towards Long-Term Decentralization

“Token issuance often comes at the expense of the broader community associated with the blockchain, enriching supporters. Therefore, Coinbase is proceeding with caution, determined not to rush the deployment of tokens and does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon.” — Jesse Pollak, Protocol Lead, Base (Coinbase) source.

The implications of this delay are significant for both the cryptocurrency community and industry observers. By avoiding a rapid token launch, Coinbase aims to uphold democratic and sustainable token economy principles. This move may influence other blockchain projects to reassess their token strategies in pursuit of similar goals.

Community feedback highlighted broad support, with developers and ecosystem participants expressing confidence in Base’s long-term vision. Industry experts, including Tom Schmidt of Dragonfly, acknowledged Jesse Pollak’s understanding of crypto principles, emphasizing that few in Coinbase share this deep expertise.

Regulatory Considerations and Market Reactions

Did you know? The concept of decentralization in blockchain technology is often compared to open-source software development, where community collaboration drives innovation.

As of 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,460.99, with a market cap of $538.46 billion, showing a 26.04% increase over the past 60 days. ETH remains crucial, serving as the settlement layer for transactions on Base.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research analysis by the Coincu team identifies potential regulatory scrutiny as a factor for Base’s cautious strategy. Avoiding immediate financial upheaval demonstrates commitment to long-term stability, maintaining alignment with decentralization goals and minimizing volatility risks visible in past Layer 2 token launches. This is consistent with their assessment of the potential risks of market instability when new tokens are introduced too hastily.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/base-delays-token-release-2025/

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