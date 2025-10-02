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The post BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from Tapzi and Ozak AI as the best presale crypto to buy in 2025. Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery of their promises. Tapzi is building around its GameFi vision, though long-term adoption will only be clear if casual gamers remain engaged. Meanwhile, Ozak AI promotes its AI-focused tools, but its current value rests largely on projections instead of widespread active usage. The real test is identifying which project has already proven it can thrive on an international stage. That is where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the spotlight. With its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG is not simply pushing a presale; it is demonstrating alignment with a major sporting powerhouse. This collaboration shows its strength to enterprises, developers, and holders, which is why it is now recognized as the best presale crypto to buy and is regularly highlighted among the top presale cryptos for 2025. BlockDAG: A Strong Global Seal of Credibility The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes far beyond branding on a race car. It represents credibility on an institutional level, showing that BlockDAG can stand alongside globally recognized brands. This association gives BlockDAG an edge that many presales can only aspire to achieve. For developers and enterprises, it signals a serious commitment to growth and scaling, while for holders, it delivers reassurance that they are connected to a project that extends well beyond crypto spaces. Each Grand Prix event introduces BlockDAG to millions of new eyes, turning it into a name that is not easily ignored. This validates not only the technology but also its ambition of embedding blockchain into… The post BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from Tapzi and Ozak AI as the best presale crypto to buy in 2025. Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery of their promises. Tapzi is building around its GameFi vision, though long-term adoption will only be clear if casual gamers remain engaged. Meanwhile, Ozak AI promotes its AI-focused tools, but its current value rests largely on projections instead of widespread active usage. The real test is identifying which project has already proven it can thrive on an international stage. That is where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the spotlight. With its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG is not simply pushing a presale; it is demonstrating alignment with a major sporting powerhouse. This collaboration shows its strength to enterprises, developers, and holders, which is why it is now recognized as the best presale crypto to buy and is regularly highlighted among the top presale cryptos for 2025. BlockDAG: A Strong Global Seal of Credibility The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes far beyond branding on a race car. It represents credibility on an institutional level, showing that BlockDAG can stand alongside globally recognized brands. This association gives BlockDAG an edge that many presales can only aspire to achieve. For developers and enterprises, it signals a serious commitment to growth and scaling, while for holders, it delivers reassurance that they are connected to a project that extends well beyond crypto spaces. Each Grand Prix event introduces BlockDAG to millions of new eyes, turning it into a name that is not easily ignored. This validates not only the technology but also its ambition of embedding blockchain into…

BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 14:04
5 min read
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Discover how BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from Tapzi and Ozak AI as the best presale crypto to buy in 2025.

Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery of their promises. Tapzi is building around its GameFi vision, though long-term adoption will only be clear if casual gamers remain engaged. Meanwhile, Ozak AI promotes its AI-focused tools, but its current value rests largely on projections instead of widespread active usage.

The real test is identifying which project has already proven it can thrive on an international stage. That is where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the spotlight. With its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG is not simply pushing a presale; it is demonstrating alignment with a major sporting powerhouse. This collaboration shows its strength to enterprises, developers, and holders, which is why it is now recognized as the best presale crypto to buy and is regularly highlighted among the top presale cryptos for 2025.

BlockDAG: A Strong Global Seal of Credibility

The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes far beyond branding on a race car. It represents credibility on an institutional level, showing that BlockDAG can stand alongside globally recognized brands. This association gives BlockDAG an edge that many presales can only aspire to achieve.

For developers and enterprises, it signals a serious commitment to growth and scaling, while for holders, it delivers reassurance that they are connected to a project that extends well beyond crypto spaces. Each Grand Prix event introduces BlockDAG to millions of new eyes, turning it into a name that is not easily ignored. This validates not only the technology but also its ambition of embedding blockchain into mainstream adoption.

The presale results strongly back this momentum. BlockDAG has raised more than $416 million, sold over 26.5 billion coins, and welcomed more than 312,000 holders. Daily inflows of about $1 million continue, while over 20,000 X-series miners have been shipped, and more than 3 million people are actively mining via the X1 app.

The current presale is in Batch 30, with BDAG priced at $0.03, but for a limited time, the coin is being offered at just $0.0015. This combination of institutional credibility and real adoption is why many rank BlockDAG among the top presale cryptos to buy for 2025.

Tapzi: Building GameFi Around Play-to-Earn Mechanics

Tapzi is gaining traction with its skill-based play-to-earn model that mixes casual gaming and blockchain rewards. Its presale opened at $0.0035 in Stage 1 and has moved to $0.0045 in Stage 2, with more than 50 million tokens sold so far. The project has a total supply of 5 billion tokens, splitting 20% for presale and 20% for liquidity. A vesting structure releases 25% at TGE with the remainder over three months, aiming for price stability.

Its listing target is set at $0.01, offering Stage 1 buyers a potential 2.5× return. By targeting games like chess and checkers, paired with fair matchmaking and anti-bot systems, Tapzi hopes to convert casual play into competitive earning. With free-to-play access and rewards in place, it appeals to both gamers and speculators. The fundraising progress suggests belief in the model, though scaling will determine whether Tapzi secures a broader audience.

Ozak AI: AI Tools Fueling Presale Success

Ozak AI has achieved over $3.3 million raised in its presale, with more than 900 million tokens sold at the current Phase 6 price of $0.012. The supply is capped at 10 billion, with 30% set aside for presale and another 30% for ecosystem development. Its vesting plan releases only 10% at launch, followed by a one-month cliff and gradual distribution over six months, balancing liquidity while rewarding sustained engagement.

Partnerships with Pyth Network and Dex3 strengthen its ecosystem, tying AI analytics to reliable trading data. Early backers have seen gains of over 200%, with forecasts suggesting a 400% potential rise if momentum holds. This has placed Ozak AI on watchlists for top presale cryptos in 2025. With AI at its core and structured tokenomics, it positions itself as a presale with both vision and measurable traction.

Final Say

Tapzi has secured more than 50 million tokens sold with a listing goal of $0.01, while Ozak AI has raised $3.3 million and sold 900 million tokens at $0.012. Both projects highlight attractive niches, but doubts remain over long-term traction beyond presales. BlockDAG, however, separates itself with a global sports partnership and consistent presale growth. Over $416 million has been raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and more than 312,000 holders onboarded, with millions engaging through miners and the X1 app.

With the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team collaboration and limited-time pricing at $0.0015, BlockDAG proves adoption while still in presale. That balance of real progress and massive global exposure is why BlockDAG is widely seen as the best presale crypto to buy, positioning it ahead of Tapzi and Ozak AI among the top presale cryptos for 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/ozak-ai-builds-traction-tapzi-presale-climbs-yet-blockdag-leads-with-alpine-sponsorship-and-presale-success/

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