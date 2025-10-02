OpenAI completes share sale, valuing it at a record $500 billion

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI has completed a transaction allowing current and former employees to sell approximately $6.6 billion worth of company stock at a valuation of $500 billion. This secondary sale makes the ChatGPT maker surpass Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup. Previously, OpenAI was valued at $300 billion in a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group. People familiar with the matter said that as part of the transaction, OpenAI employees sold shares to a group of investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and T. Rowe Price.
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Author: Solid 堅固 ⬡17:07