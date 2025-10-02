Sui, SUI Group and Ethena will cooperate to issue stablecoin suiUSDe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sui and Nasdaq-listed Sui Treasury company SUI Group Holdings Limited announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by Ethena and backed by a variety of digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. It is reported that another stablecoin, USDi, will also be issued on Sui later this year, backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund. PANews reported on October 2nd that Sui and Nasdaq-listed Sui Treasury company SUI Group Holdings Limited announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by Ethena and backed by a variety of digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. It is reported that another stablecoin, USDi, will also be issued on Sui later this year, backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund.